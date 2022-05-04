NBA PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND GAME 1 PREVIEW: Heat look for 2-0 series lead vs Sixers

GAME STORY

The Miami Heat have another home game they need to win to hold serve and head Philadelphia with a 2-0 series lead before a potential return of Joel Embiid.

In Game 1, the Heat held the Sixers to 92 points. James Harden had 16 points and Miami was able to impose their will in the second half. In Game 2, the Heat will have to play even better with their shooting and with their ball control.

Miami shot poorly from the perimeter and coughed the ball up plenty of times. It was far from their best game. But the Sixers will come with adjustments and the Heat need to be ready. If the Heat are able to win Game 2, the Sixers would need to win 4 of 5 to win the series.

Tobias Harris is the biggest concern for the Heat from Game 1, but the Heat may also be content with him being the center of their offense. Look for the adjustments and enjoy the game!

The Heat will honor Tyler Herro tonight for winning the NBA’s 6th Man of the Year Award.

Second Round Schedule Game Day Date Time (ET) Away Home TV Game Day Date Time (ET) Away Home TV 2 Wednesday 5/4/2022 7:30 PM Philadelphia Miami TNT 3 Friday 5/6/2022 7:00 PM Miami Philadelphia ESPN 4 Sunday 5/8/2022 8:00 PM Miami Philadelphia TNT 5* Tuesday 5/10/2022 TBD Philadelphia Miami TNT 6* Thursday 5/12/2022 TBD Miami Philadelphia ESPN 7* Sunday 5/15/2022 TBD Philadelphia Miami TBD

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Gabe Vincent: questionable (toe)

Max Strus: questionable (hamstring)

Caleb Martin: questionable (ankle)

PJ Tucker: questionable (calf)

Kyle Lowry: out (hamstring)

PHILADELPHIA:

Joel Embiid: out (concussion)

LINEUPS

Projected Starters 76ers Position Heat 76ers Position Heat Tyrese Maxey PG Gabe Vincent James Harden SG Max Strus Danny Green SF Jimmy Butler Tobias Harris PF PJ Tucker DeAndre Jordan C Bam Adebayo

ODDS

The odds can be found at DraftKings. The Heat are a -8 on the spread and the game as a 208 over/under the line. Personally, I would take the over on 208 as I think both teams will score more efficiently. It’s easy to place bets on DraftKings, click the link at the bottom to get started.

BROADCAST INFO

TV: TNT

RADIO: The Ticket 790AM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson, Ruth Riley Hunter)

SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda, Joe Pujala)

Come back to Hot Hot Hoops at game time to join our GameThread and chat about the game live with other Heat fans!

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.