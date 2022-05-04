NBA PLAYOFFS GAMETHREAD: East Semifinals, Game 2 - Philadelphia 76ers @ Miami Heat

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat host the Philadelphia 76ers at the FTX Arena tonight with tip-off at 7:30pm in Game 2 of their 2022 NBA Playoffs second round round series.
Kyle Lowry will continue to sit out with a hamstring injury, as will Joel Embiid (concussion).
INACTIVE/INJURIES
MIAMI:
- Kyle Lowry: out (hamstring)
PHILADELPHIA:
- Joel Embiid: out (concussion)
TV: TNT
Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.
Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)
Starting Lineups
|76ers
|Position
|Heat
|76ers
|Position
|Heat
|Tyrese Maxey
|PG
|Gabe Vincent
|James Harden
|SG
|Max Strus
|Danny Green
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Tobias Harris
|PF
|PJ Tucker
|DeAndre Jordan
|C
|Bam Adebayo
