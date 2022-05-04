 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NBA PLAYOFFS GAMETHREAD: East Semifinals, Game 2 - Philadelphia 76ers @ Miami Heat

With Embiid still out, the Heat have a golden opportunity to take a 2-0 series lead before heading to Philly.

By Surya Fernandez
NBA: Playoffs-Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat host the Philadelphia 76ers at the FTX Arena tonight with tip-off at 7:30pm in Game 2 of their 2022 NBA Playoffs second round round series.

Kyle Lowry will continue to sit out with a hamstring injury, as will Joel Embiid (concussion).

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Kyle Lowry: out (hamstring)

PHILADELPHIA:

  • Joel Embiid: out (concussion)

TV: TNT

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)

Starting Lineups

76ers Position Heat
76ers Position Heat
Tyrese Maxey PG Gabe Vincent
James Harden SG Max Strus
Danny Green SF Jimmy Butler
Tobias Harris PF PJ Tucker
DeAndre Jordan C Bam Adebayo

