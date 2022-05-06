 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NBA PLAYOFFS GAMETHREAD: East Semifinals, Game 3 - Miami Heat @ Philadelphia 76ers

Kyle Lowry returns for the Heat and Embiid will play tonight as well.

By Surya Fernandez
Miami Heat v Atlanta Hawks - Game Three Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat take on the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center tonight for Game 3 of their 2022 NBA Playoffs second round round series. The game will air on ESPN at 7:00pm EST.

Kyle Lowry is returning to action tonight after missing the last four games with a hamstring injury, while Joel Embiid is returning to action for the Sixers after clearing the NBA’s concussion protocols.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • none

PHILADELPHIA:

  • none

TV: ESPN

Tipoff: 7:00 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)

Starting Lineups

76ers Position Heat
76ers Position Heat
Tyrese Maxey PG Kyle Lowry
James Harden SG Max Strus
Danny Green SF Jimmy Butler
Tobias Harris PF PJ Tucker
Joel Embiid C Bam Adebayo

