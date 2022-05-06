NBA PLAYOFFS GAMETHREAD: East Semifinals, Game 3 - Miami Heat @ Philadelphia 76ers

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat take on the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center tonight for Game 3 of their 2022 NBA Playoffs second round round series. The game will air on ESPN at 7:00pm EST.
Kyle Lowry is returning to action tonight after missing the last four games with a hamstring injury, while Joel Embiid is returning to action for the Sixers after clearing the NBA’s concussion protocols.
INACTIVE/INJURIES
MIAMI:
- none
PHILADELPHIA:
- none
TV: ESPN
Tipoff: 7:00 p.m.
Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)
Starting Lineups
|76ers
|Position
|Heat
|76ers
|Position
|Heat
|Tyrese Maxey
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|James Harden
|SG
|Max Strus
|Danny Green
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Tobias Harris
|PF
|PJ Tucker
|Joel Embiid
|C
|Bam Adebayo
