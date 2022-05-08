 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NBA PLAYOFFS GAMETHREAD: East Semifinals, Game 4 - Miami Heat @ Philadelphia 76ers

Miami visits Philly in a crucial Game 4 that could swing the series.

By Surya Fernandez
Miami Heat v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Three Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat have a 2-1 series lead heading into tonight’s matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center tonight for Game 4 of their 2022 NBA Playoffs second round round series.

The game will air on TNT at 8:00pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Dewayne Dedmon: out (knee)

PHILADELPHIA:

  • Isaiah Joe: out (ankle)

Tipoff: 8:00 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)

Starting Lineups

76ers Position Heat
Tyrese Maxey PG Kyle Lowry
James Harden SG Max Strus
Danny Green SF Jimmy Butler
Tobias Harris PF PJ Tucker
Joel Embiid C Bam Adebayo

