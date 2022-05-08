NBA PLAYOFFS GAMETHREAD: East Semifinals, Game 4 - Miami Heat @ Philadelphia 76ers

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat have a 2-1 series lead heading into tonight’s matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center tonight for Game 4 of their 2022 NBA Playoffs second round round series.
INACTIVE/INJURIES
MIAMI:
- Dewayne Dedmon: out (knee)
PHILADELPHIA:
- Isaiah Joe: out (ankle)
TV: ESPN
Tipoff: 8:00 p.m.
Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)
Starting Lineups
|Tyrese Maxey
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|James Harden
|SG
|Max Strus
|Danny Green
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Tobias Harris
|PF
|PJ Tucker
|Joel Embiid
|C
|Bam Adebayo
