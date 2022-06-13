The countdown continues! There’s now 10 days until the 2022 NBA Draft. I know, that’s a little crazy we’re still in the midst of the NBA Finals, and two weeks removed from the conclusion of the Miami Heat season, but it’s true!

The Heat own the No. 27 pick in this year’s draft, which will be their fourth first-round selection since 2016. They could potentially trade that pick, but for now, let’s act as if they kept it.

Similarly to how they normally operate, the Heat have kept a pretty tight-lip on who they have worked out in this pre-draft process. But for now, let’s keep track of everyone that we know the Heat have worked out or are planning to work out, according to sourced reporting.

Keon Ellis, F, Alabama

Alabama’s Keon Ellis will workout for the Miami Heat tomorrow afternoon, a source told @Stockrisers. 6’6, a terrific defender, also excelled on the offensive end (12.1 points per game in 33 games last season). Drawing tons of interest across the league. — Jake (@jakeweingarten) June 13, 2022

Michigan forward Moussa Diabaté worked out for the Miami HEAT today per sources.



I’m told he is a player to watch for Miami. Co-signed by Juwan Howard. @5ReasonsSports @5OTF_ — Greg Sylvander (@GregSylvander) June 10, 2022

Justin Lewis, F, Marquette

Anthony Duruji, F, Florida

Marquette sophomore forward Justin Lewis and Florida senior forward Anthony Duruji were among a group of prospects that worked out for the Miami HEAT yesterday per source. @5ReasonsSports @5OTF_ — Greg Sylvander (@GregSylvander) June 9, 2022

That's one way to start OT. Anthony Duruji is just mean (via @CBSSports) pic.twitter.com/2eoJvPnI0U — SLAM University (@slam_university) March 19, 2021

Quenton Jackson, G, Texas A&M

Texas A&M guard Quenton Jackson worked out for the Miami Heat today, per source. — Quinton Mayo (@RealQuintonMayo) June 13, 2022

Jamal Cain, F, Oakland

Add Oakland senior Jamal Cain to this list too. — Greg Sylvander (@GregSylvander) June 9, 2022

Jamal Cain is one of my favorite draft sleepers. 5th year senior at Oakland, transferred from Marquette. 6’7 with range and 3 level scoring upside. Defense is rough, but he could be a good scorer with size in the NBA. Averaging 21&10 on 51/31/83 pic.twitter.com/1QuzPR21Ob — Mavs / Magic Draft (@MavsDraft) December 26, 2021

Julian Champagnie, F, St. John’s

St John’s wing Julian Champagnie has worked out for the Miami Heat per source. @5OTF_ @5ReasonsSports — Greg Sylvander (@GregSylvander) June 10, 2022

Blake Wesley, G, Notre Dame

Likely first round pick Blake Wesley of Notre Dame says he has workouts scheduled with the Grizzlies, Heat and Bulls. He has already visited the Nuggets, Spurs, Pistons, Cavs, Bucks and Hornets. — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) June 13, 2022

What SB Nation said about Wesley, was was pegged to the Heat in their latest mock draft:

“Wesley was ranked outside of the top-100 in recruiting services coming out of South Bend before committing to hometown Notre Dame and emerging as their offensive engine and leading scorer. A 6’5 guard with a 6’11 wingspan, Wesley has tantalizing creation potential with a quick first step, long arms, and the ability to put pressure on the rim. At times it feels like Wesley can get wherever he wants on the floor because of his quickness and craft. Finishing is a different story: he made only 51 percent of his rim attempts, often botching good looks from layup range. Wesley has potential as a shooter, too, but he still needs to prove he can be productive after going 52-of-172 (30.2 percent) from three-point range. Wesley has some obviously impressive physical tools if he can improve as a finisher and shooter. He deserves to go higher than this based on his natural talent.”

Christian Braun, G, Kansas (maybe)

Christian is in Miami now, assuming it’s for a workout with the Miami Heat! — Andrew Lind (@lind_andrew) June 12, 2022

Jake LaRavia, F, Wake Forest

Today, the Miami Heat worked out Wake Forest PF Jake LaRavia.



LaRavia has been working out for teams in the 20-30 range. — Matt Pineda (@pinedaHEAT) June 14, 2022

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.