Tracking Heat pre-draft workouts ahead of 2022 NBA Draft

The Heat own the No. 27 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft — who are they linked to?

2018 NBA Draft Combine - Day 2 Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The countdown continues! There’s now 10 days until the 2022 NBA Draft. I know, that’s a little crazy we’re still in the midst of the NBA Finals, and two weeks removed from the conclusion of the Miami Heat season, but it’s true!

The Heat own the No. 27 pick in this year’s draft, which will be their fourth first-round selection since 2016. They could potentially trade that pick, but for now, let’s act as if they kept it.

Similarly to how they normally operate, the Heat have kept a pretty tight-lip on who they have worked out in this pre-draft process. But for now, let’s keep track of everyone that we know the Heat have worked out or are planning to work out, according to sourced reporting.

Keon Ellis, F, Alabama

NCAA Basketball: South Carolina at Alabama
Alabama Crimson Tide guard Keon Ellis (14) goes to the basket against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Keon Ellis NBA Draft profile
Tankathon

Moussa Diabate, F, Michigan (read more about him here)

Michigan v Villanova
Moussa Diabate #14 of the Michigan Wolverines drives to the basket against the Villanova Wildcats
Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
Moussa Diabate NBA Draft profile
Tankathon

Justin Lewis, F, Marquette

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Marquette vs North Carolina
Marquette Golden Eagles forward Justin Lewis (10) dribbles the ball against North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2)
Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Justin Lewis NBA Draft profile
Tankathon

Anthony Duruji, F, Florida

Florida v Kentucky
Anthony Duruji #4 of the Florida Gators attempts a shot in the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats
Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Quenton Jackson, G, Texas A&M

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 12 SEC Tournament - Texas A&amp;M v Arkansas
Texas A&M Aggies guard Quenton Jackson (3) tries to get the baseline as Arkansas Razorbacks guard Au’Diese Toney (5)
Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jamal Cain, F, Oakland

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: JAN 13 Oakland at Cleveland State
Oakland Golden Grizzlies forward Jamal Cain (1) at the foul line.
Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Julian Champagnie, F, St. John’s

Big East Mens Basketball Tournament - St. John’s v Villanova
Julian Champagnie #2 of the St. John’s Red Storm takes a jump shot over Justin Moore #5 of the Villanova Wildcats
Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images
Julian Champagnie NBA Draft profile
Tankathon

Blake Wesley, G, Notre Dame

NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament - First Round - San Diego
Blake Wesley #0 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish celebrates against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Blake Wesley NBA Draft Profile
Tankathon

What SB Nation said about Wesley, was was pegged to the Heat in their latest mock draft:

“Wesley was ranked outside of the top-100 in recruiting services coming out of South Bend before committing to hometown Notre Dame and emerging as their offensive engine and leading scorer. A 6’5 guard with a 6’11 wingspan, Wesley has tantalizing creation potential with a quick first step, long arms, and the ability to put pressure on the rim. At times it feels like Wesley can get wherever he wants on the floor because of his quickness and craft. Finishing is a different story: he made only 51 percent of his rim attempts, often botching good looks from layup range. Wesley has potential as a shooter, too, but he still needs to prove he can be productive after going 52-of-172 (30.2 percent) from three-point range. Wesley has some obviously impressive physical tools if he can improve as a finisher and shooter. He deserves to go higher than this based on his natural talent.”

Christian Braun, G, Kansas (maybe)

Baylor v Kansas
Christian Braun #2 of the Kansas Jayhawks celebrates a three point shot against the Baylor Bears
Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images
Christian Braun NBA Draft Profile
Tankathon

Jake LaRavia, F, Wake Forest

2022 Men’s ACC Basketball Tournament - Second Round
Jake LaRavia #0 of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons dribbles against Brevin Galloway #51 of the Boston College Eagles
Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Jake LaRavia’s Draft Profile
Tankathon

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

