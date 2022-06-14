Mitchell, Butler celebrate trainer’s birthday together

It’s no secret that plenty of Miami Heat fans would love to see Donovan Mitchell in a Heat jersey next season. I’ve written about the rumors many times. And earlier this week, Mitchell and Jimmy Butler celebrated the trainer Chris Brickley’s birthday. Mitchell wore a hat saying, “A better world is coming” in a photo of the three of them.

Jimmy Butler and Donovan Mitchell were spotted at Chris Brickley's birthday dinner last night pic.twitter.com/rM0cWDph9j — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 13, 2022

The @HeatvsHaters Twitter account Photoshopped Pat Riley in place of the trainer. Brickley himself commented on the speculation that photo fueled.

This is . They got Riley wearing my Jewlery https://t.co/LDLiF9qFP1 — Chris Joseph Brickley (@Cbrickley603) June 13, 2022

Does this mean anything more than two friends hanging out over the summer? Let’s not forget that Jimmy Butler attended Dwyane Wade’s farewell dinner before the Heat legend’s last home game in April 2019. And then in early July, the Heat pulled off a sign-and-trade for Butler. During his introductory press conference, Butler said, “I’ve seen it over the years how the fans embraced [Wade] and I wanted to be a part of it. I want to make that happen again. ... I just want to pick up where he left off.”

Or what about the infamous photo of Wade and Chris Bosh with an empty chair in July 2010? A few days later, LeBron James announced his Decision to join the Heat.

Besides, Mitchell posted a photo with Butler from Brickley’s party to his Instagram Story. He also posted another photo to his Story. This one had Bam Adebayo. The two were drafted back-to-back in 2017.

INJECT IN MY VEINS #HeatCulture pic.twitter.com/2lOMmJr8v5 — Heat Gang (@HeatCultureSZN) June 13, 2022

Of course, Mitchell is under contract through the 2024-25 season. The Heat need to create a deal that is appealing to the Utah Jazz, even if Mitchell demands a trade. But with Jimmy Butler to turn 33 before next season starts and Riley at 77 years old, now is the time to make a move to win a championship.