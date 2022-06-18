Today marks nine-year anniversary of Bosh rebound, Allen shot

Chris Bosh tweeted out the video of him grabbing an offensive rebound and passing the ball to Ray Allen for the biggest shot in Miami Heat history — a game-tying 3-pointer to force overtime in Game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals. His caption: “Nine years ago already?”

Nine years ago already? pic.twitter.com/3lxEWNM9kX — Chris Bosh (@chrisbosh) June 18, 2022

Yes, it has been nine years since that shot. That also means that it’s been nine years since the Miami Heat have won a championship, having come up short in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals last month. Then, Jimmy Butler missed a 3-pointer to go ahead in the closing seconds.

As the video shows, the referees stopped play after Allen’s shot to review whether it was a 3-pointer. And then San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich illegally substituted Tim Duncan into the game after the replay review; replay reviews are not dead-ball situations like timeouts that allow for substitutions. But the referees didn’t notice. Fortunately for them, Tony Parker’s floater at the buzzer didn’t go in.

Earlier in that game, LeBron James continued playing without his headband after it got knocked off his head. Mike Miller also made a 3 with just one shoe.

Do you remember where you were nine years ago?