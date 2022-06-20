Report: Heat ‘team to watch’ for Jerami Grant trade

Adam Borai, a contributor for Bleacher Report and Sports Illustrated, reported that the Miami Heat are a “team to watch” for a Jerami Grant trade. Borai noted that, “Concerns over his extension have stalled potential suitors from seriously engaging” with the Detroit Pistons, though.

Sources: Jerami Grant's trade candidacy has been heating up the past few weeks. Concerns over his extension have stalled potential suitors from seriously engaging with DET as of now. As previously reported, the Blazers & Hawks are teams to watch. Now, add the Heat to that list. — Adam Borai (@AdamNBorai) June 19, 2022

Grant is due to make just shy of $21 million in the 2022-23 season, the last of his contract. He fits the mold of an athletic power forward next to Bam Adebayo who can hit 3-pointers. He’s also just 28 years old, so he’d be able to soak up minutes in the regular season to keep 37-year-old P.J. Tucker fresh for the playoffs — assuming the Heat keep Tucker.

The Heat may have envisioned Markieff Morris doing that for Tucker last season, but Morris’ neck injury forced him to sit nearly the entire season. And Caleb Martin proved to be a solid small-ball four.

A potential trade could revolve around Duncan Robinson, who will make nearly $17 million next season. But Robinson has four years left on his contract and was out of the rotation for much of the Heat’s playoff run. Miami would undoubtedly have to sweeten the deal with a draft pick or a low-cost player like Gabe Vincent or Max Strus.

