Heat news: 2022 Las Vegas Summer League schedule announced

Miami will tip-off in Vegas on July 9 against the Boston Celtics (too soon?).

2021 Las Vegas Summer League - Miami Heat v Memphis Grizzlies Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA released its 75-game Las Vegas Summer League schedule Monday, with each team set to play five games apiece beginning on July 7, though most will begin on July 8 or 9.

The Heat’s first summer league game won’t be until July 9 at 5:30 p.m. ET in a rematch of the Eastern Conference Finals (too soon?) against the Boston Celtics summer league squad. Here’s Miami’s full summer league schedule in Las Vegas:

  • July 9: vs. Boston at 5:30 p.m. ET (NBATV)
  • July 12: vs. Atlanta at 7 p.m. ET (NBATV)
  • July 13: vs. Philadelphia at 9 p.m. ET (ESPNU)
  • July 15: vs. Toronto at 10 p.m. ET (NBATV)

All 30 teams will play four games from July 7-15 with one final “playoff” game, based on seeding, on July 16-17.

The Heat will also play two summer league games in the fourth-annual California Classic at the Chase Center on July 2-3 against the Los Angeles Lakers (July 2; 5 p.m. ET) and Sacramento Kings (July 3; 5 p.m. ET).

Here is the Heat’s full Summer League schedule:

Miami Heat 2022 Summer League Schedule:

DAY DATE OPPONENT TIME (EST) TV
Saturday July 2 Los Angeles Lakers 5 p.m. TBD
Sunday July 3 Sacramento Kings 5 p.m. TBD
Saturday July 9 Boston Celtics 5:30 p.m. NBA TV
Tuesday July 12 Atlanta Hawks 7 p.m. NBA TV
Wednesday July 13 Philadelphia 76ers 9 p.m. ESPNU
Friday July 15 Toronto Raptors 10 p.m. NBA TV

Here is the complete Las Vegas summer league schedule:

NBA Summer League Schedule
NBA Summer League Schedule (cont.)
This is a breaking news story, stay tuned for updates.

