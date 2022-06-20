The NBA released its 75-game Las Vegas Summer League schedule Monday, with each team set to play five games apiece beginning on July 7, though most will begin on July 8 or 9.

The Heat’s first summer league game won’t be until July 9 at 5:30 p.m. ET in a rematch of the Eastern Conference Finals (too soon?) against the Boston Celtics summer league squad. Here’s Miami’s full summer league schedule in Las Vegas:

July 9: vs. Boston at 5:30 p.m. ET (NBATV)

vs. Boston at 5:30 p.m. ET (NBATV) July 12: vs. Atlanta at 7 p.m. ET (NBATV)

vs. Atlanta at 7 p.m. ET (NBATV) July 13: vs. Philadelphia at 9 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

vs. Philadelphia at 9 p.m. ET (ESPNU) July 15: vs. Toronto at 10 p.m. ET (NBATV)

All 30 teams will play four games from July 7-15 with one final “playoff” game, based on seeding, on July 16-17.

The Heat will also play two summer league games in the fourth-annual California Classic at the Chase Center on July 2-3 against the Los Angeles Lakers (July 2; 5 p.m. ET) and Sacramento Kings (July 3; 5 p.m. ET).

Here is the Heat’s full Summer League schedule:

Miami Heat 2022 Summer League Schedule: DAY DATE OPPONENT TIME (EST) TV DAY DATE OPPONENT TIME (EST) TV Saturday July 2 Los Angeles Lakers 5 p.m. TBD Sunday July 3 Sacramento Kings 5 p.m. TBD Saturday July 9 Boston Celtics 5:30 p.m. NBA TV Tuesday July 12 Atlanta Hawks 7 p.m. NBA TV Wednesday July 13 Philadelphia 76ers 9 p.m. ESPNU Friday July 15 Toronto Raptors 10 p.m. NBA TV

Here is the complete Las Vegas summer league schedule:

The NBA has announced the complete Summer League schedule.



Houston and Orlando get things started on July 7 followed by Portland and Detroit. Those are the only games on the first night. pic.twitter.com/doMUCc4U3s — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) June 20, 2022

This is a breaking news story, stay tuned for updates.