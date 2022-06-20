The NBA released its 75-game Las Vegas Summer League schedule Monday, with each team set to play five games apiece beginning on July 7, though most will begin on July 8 or 9.
The Heat’s first summer league game won’t be until July 9 at 5:30 p.m. ET in a rematch of the Eastern Conference Finals (too soon?) against the Boston Celtics summer league squad. Here’s Miami’s full summer league schedule in Las Vegas:
- July 9: vs. Boston at 5:30 p.m. ET (NBATV)
- July 12: vs. Atlanta at 7 p.m. ET (NBATV)
- July 13: vs. Philadelphia at 9 p.m. ET (ESPNU)
- July 15: vs. Toronto at 10 p.m. ET (NBATV)
All 30 teams will play four games from July 7-15 with one final “playoff” game, based on seeding, on July 16-17.
The Heat will also play two summer league games in the fourth-annual California Classic at the Chase Center on July 2-3 against the Los Angeles Lakers (July 2; 5 p.m. ET) and Sacramento Kings (July 3; 5 p.m. ET).
Here is the Heat’s full Summer League schedule:
Miami Heat 2022 Summer League Schedule:
|DAY
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|TIME (EST)
|TV
|Saturday
|July 2
|Los Angeles Lakers
|5 p.m.
|TBD
|Sunday
|July 3
|Sacramento Kings
|5 p.m.
|TBD
|Saturday
|July 9
|Boston Celtics
|5:30 p.m.
|NBA TV
|Tuesday
|July 12
|Atlanta Hawks
|7 p.m.
|NBA TV
|Wednesday
|July 13
|Philadelphia 76ers
|9 p.m.
|ESPNU
|Friday
|July 15
|Toronto Raptors
|10 p.m.
|NBA TV
Here is the complete Las Vegas summer league schedule:
