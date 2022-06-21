Heat extend qualifying offer to Caleb Martin

The Miami Heat extended a qualifying offer to Caleb Martin on Tuesday. The move makes him a restricted free agent, giving the Heat to match outside offers, when negotiations begin June 30 at 6 p.m. ET. During his exit interview after the Heat season ended, Martin said that he wants to stay in Miami.
NEW: As expected, the Heat extended a $2.1 million qualifying offer to Caleb Martin. What the move means for the Heat and Martin https://t.co/UERZOEKHVW— Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) June 21, 2022
Despite entering the season on a two-way contract, Martin became a consistent rotation player early in the season. After Markieff Morris’ injury, the former Charlotte Hornet slotted in as a small-ball four who offered versatile defense and improved 3-point shooting. In the 2020-21 season with Charlotte, Martin shot just 25 percent from 3 on 2.4 attempts per game. Last year, Martin shot 41 percent on 2.6 attempts per game.
Martin’s breakout came during a December home game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Playing without Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, Martin nailed six 3-pointers to lead the Heat over the then-defending NBA champions.
Breakout game of the season. No question. #HEATYearbook pic.twitter.com/7xHA4oFOkb— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) June 18, 2022
The Heat would likely turn to either the $6.4 million taxpayer midlevel exception or the $10.3 million non-taxpayer midlevel exception to keep Martin. Athletic wings like Martin are valuable in today’s NBA.
P.J. Tucker, who Martin backed up, is expected to opt out of his player option.
