2022 NBA Draft: Start time, draft order, latest Heat news, and more

After all the endless scouting, film study, workouts, interviews and plenty of rumors along the way the time has (almost) come for the 2022 NBA Draft!

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will begin announcing the first round picks for the NBA teams beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

Draft Info:

When: Thursday, June 23 at 8 p.m.

Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Watch: ABC, ESPN and ESPN App

Latest Odds:

It looks like Auburn Tigers’ forward Jabari Smith Jr. is the consensus No. 1 overall pick this year, in what will be the fourth time the Orlando Magic make the top selection. The current odds over at DraftKings have Smith the favorite at -300 on Wednesday.

While the Heat don't have any specific draft odds, their odds to win the 2022-23 NBA Finals are +1600 while their odds to win the Eastern Conference are +700.

What Picks Do The Heat Have?

Miami currently holds the No. 27 selection. This will be their only pick after forfeiting a second round pick due to the league determining the team violated the NBA’s rules regarding free agency with regards to last year’s Kyle Lowry signing. The Heat are also rumored to be open to trading the pick.

Miami’s No. 56 pick is held by the Cleveland Cavaliers, while the No. 55 pick is the one actually being sanctioned.

Hot Hot Hoops will be continuously monitoring the NBA newswire for any news, rumors, possible trades and everything else related to the Miami Heat.

Find out which player Hot Hot Hoops chose in the SB Nation NBA Mock Draft and why, and stay informed with all the NBA Draft coverage from SB Nation NBA that will be constantly updated from our entire network of NBA team blogs leading up to tomorrow’s draft.

Check back tomorrow night for the 2022 NBA Draft live thread along with instant reaction and analysis when the Heat make their pick.

