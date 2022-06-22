Miami Heat Reacts Survey: 2022 NBA Draft Edition

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Miami Heat fans and fans across the country.

The NBA offseason has arrived, free agency rumors are swirling, fake trades are being proposed at every corner of the interwebs and we are now officially less than 24 hours until the 2022 NBA Draft!

The Miami Heat own the No. 27 pick in the draft, their fourth first-round selection since 2016 and their second in the last three years. They do not own a second-round pick because it was forfeited due to the Kyle Lowry tampering allegations, as did with the Bucks and Jrue Holiday, so there will be 58 picks in this draft instead of the usual 60.

With Miami coming one game shy of an NBA Finals trip for the second time in three seasons after earning the top seed in the Eastern Conference, one can’t help but wonder what moves Heat president Pat Riley makes to improve the team this offseason — especially if a “big fish” becomes available.

The Miami Heat’s salary cap situation is top-heavy — with Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry set to make north of $28 million in 2022-23. The only other player scheduled to make more than $10 million is Duncan Robinson at $16.9 million. Extension-eligible Tyler Herro will make $5.7 million while Max Strus, Gabe Vincent, Haywood Highsmith and Omer Yurtseven are all on non-guaranteed contracts for less than $2 million.

Miami will be adding at least one new player to the cap sheet Thursday, likely via its draft pick. In our SB Nation Blogger Mock Draft, we drafted the best player available. The Heat could opt to go down that route, or address a need (two-way wing/frontcourt depth/etc).

The Heat could also package its No. 27 pick come Thursday evening for a veteran with at least one other pick and/or an aforementioned player. According to Bleacher Report and Sports Illustrated’s Adam Borai, the Heat also have interest in moving back to the second round of the draft.

According to sources, the Heat are trying to find a way into the 2nd round of the draft. Their 27th overall pick is very available for teams looking to acquire an additional 1st in this draft. Potentially adding Jerami Grant is still considered one of the priorities for the Heat. — Adam Borai (@AdamNBorai) June 22, 2022

Of course, this detail about Jerami Grant was before he was dealt to the Portland Trail Blazers. Though that won’t necessarily convince Miami to remain at No. 27 if the opportunity presents itself. Should they traded out of the draft entirely, assuming a player also gets dealt, which player would it be?

