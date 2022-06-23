2022 NBA DRAFT THREAD: Miami Heat to select No. 27

This is our DRAFT THREAD: Chat live about the 2022 NBA Draft here!

The 2022 NBA Draft is about to begin! Follow along as the Orlando Magic get set to make the first overall pick all the way through Miami’s No. 27 pick and the second round - which may not feature a Heat selection but there may be a chance for draft day deals.

Draft Info:

When: Thursday, June 23 at 8 p.m.

Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Watch: ABC, ESPN and ESPN App

NBA Draft Order

First round

Second round

31. Indiana (from Houston via Cleveland)

32. Orlando

33. Toronto (from Detroit via San Antonio, Washington and Chicago)

34. Oklahoma City

35. Orlando (from Indiana via Milwaukee)

36. Portland

37. Sacramento

38. San Antonio (from Los Angeles Lakers via Chicago and Washington)

39. Cleveland (from San Antonio via Utah)

40. Minnesota (from Washington via Cleveland)

41. New Orleans

42. New York

43. LA Clippers

44. Atlanta

45. Charlotte

46. Detroit (from Brooklyn)

47. Memphis (from Cleveland via New Orleans and Atlanta)

48. Minnesota

49. Sacramento (from Chicago via Memphis and Detroit)

50. Minnesota (from Denver via Philadelphia)

51. Golden State (from Toronto via Philadelphia)

52. New Orleans (from Utah)

53. Boston

54. Washington (from Dallas)

55. Golden State

56. Cleveland (from Miami via Indiana)

57. Portland (from Memphis via Utah)

58. Indiana (from Phoenix)

— Milwaukee (forfeited)

— Miami (from Philadelphia via Denver; forfeited by Miami)