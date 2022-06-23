 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

2022 NBA DRAFT THREAD: Miami Heat to select No. 27

Get comfy, it may take awhile before Miami makes their first and only pick in the draft tonight.

By Surya Fernandez
/ new
2022 NBA Draft Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

This is our DRAFT THREAD: Chat live about the 2022 NBA Draft here!

The 2022 NBA Draft is about to begin! Follow along as the Orlando Magic get set to make the first overall pick all the way through Miami’s No. 27 pick and the second round - which may not feature a Heat selection but there may be a chance for draft day deals.

Draft Info:

When: Thursday, June 23 at 8 p.m.

Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Watch: ABC, ESPN and ESPN App

NBA Draft Order

First round

  1. Orlando Magic
  2. Oklahoma City Thunder
  3. Houston Rockets
  4. Sacramento Kings
  5. Detroit Pistons
  6. Indiana Pacers
  7. Portland Trail Blazers
  8. New Orleans Pelicans (from Los Angeles Lakers)
  9. San Antonio Spurs
  10. Washington Wizards
  11. New York Knicks
  12. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Los Angeles Clippers)
  13. Charlotte Hornets
  14. Cleveland Cavaliers
  15. Charlotte Hornets (from New Orleans Pelicans)
  16. Atlanta Hawks
  17. Houston Rockets (from Brooklyn Nets)
  18. Chicago Bulls
  19. Minnesota Timberwolves
  20. San Antonio Spurs (from Toronto Raptors)
  21. Denver Nuggets
  22. Memphis Grizzlies (from Utah Jazz)
  23. Philadelphia 76ers
  24. Milwaukee Bucks
  25. San Antonio Spurs (from Boston Celtics)
  26. Dallas Mavericks
  27. Miami Heat
  28. Golden State Warriors
  29. Memphis Grizzlies
  30. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Phoenix Suns)

Second round

31. Indiana (from Houston via Cleveland)

32. Orlando

33. Toronto (from Detroit via San Antonio, Washington and Chicago)

34. Oklahoma City

35. Orlando (from Indiana via Milwaukee)

36. Portland

37. Sacramento

38. San Antonio (from Los Angeles Lakers via Chicago and Washington)

39. Cleveland (from San Antonio via Utah)

40. Minnesota (from Washington via Cleveland)

41. New Orleans

42. New York

43. LA Clippers

44. Atlanta

45. Charlotte

46. Detroit (from Brooklyn)

47. Memphis (from Cleveland via New Orleans and Atlanta)

48. Minnesota

49. Sacramento (from Chicago via Memphis and Detroit)

50. Minnesota (from Denver via Philadelphia)

51. Golden State (from Toronto via Philadelphia)

52. New Orleans (from Utah)

53. Boston

54. Washington (from Dallas)

55. Golden State

56. Cleveland (from Miami via Indiana)

57. Portland (from Memphis via Utah)

58. Indiana (from Phoenix)

— Milwaukee (forfeited)

— Miami (from Philadelphia via Denver; forfeited by Miami)

More From Hot Hot Hoops

Loading comments...