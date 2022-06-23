2022 NBA DRAFT THREAD: Miami Heat to select No. 27

This is our DRAFT THREAD: Chat live about the 2022 NBA Draft here!
The 2022 NBA Draft is about to begin! Follow along as the Orlando Magic get set to make the first overall pick all the way through Miami’s No. 27 pick and the second round - which may not feature a Heat selection but there may be a chance for draft day deals.
Draft Info:
When: Thursday, June 23 at 8 p.m.
Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York
Watch: ABC, ESPN and ESPN App
NBA Draft Order
First round
- Orlando Magic
- Oklahoma City Thunder
- Houston Rockets
- Sacramento Kings
- Detroit Pistons
- Indiana Pacers
- Portland Trail Blazers
- New Orleans Pelicans (from Los Angeles Lakers)
- San Antonio Spurs
- Washington Wizards
- New York Knicks
- Oklahoma City Thunder (from Los Angeles Clippers)
- Charlotte Hornets
- Cleveland Cavaliers
- Charlotte Hornets (from New Orleans Pelicans)
- Atlanta Hawks
- Houston Rockets (from Brooklyn Nets)
- Chicago Bulls
- Minnesota Timberwolves
- San Antonio Spurs (from Toronto Raptors)
- Denver Nuggets
- Memphis Grizzlies (from Utah Jazz)
- Philadelphia 76ers
- Milwaukee Bucks
- San Antonio Spurs (from Boston Celtics)
- Dallas Mavericks
- Miami Heat
- Golden State Warriors
- Memphis Grizzlies
- Oklahoma City Thunder (from Phoenix Suns)
Second round
31. Indiana (from Houston via Cleveland)
32. Orlando
33. Toronto (from Detroit via San Antonio, Washington and Chicago)
34. Oklahoma City
35. Orlando (from Indiana via Milwaukee)
36. Portland
37. Sacramento
38. San Antonio (from Los Angeles Lakers via Chicago and Washington)
39. Cleveland (from San Antonio via Utah)
40. Minnesota (from Washington via Cleveland)
41. New Orleans
42. New York
43. LA Clippers
44. Atlanta
45. Charlotte
46. Detroit (from Brooklyn)
47. Memphis (from Cleveland via New Orleans and Atlanta)
48. Minnesota
49. Sacramento (from Chicago via Memphis and Detroit)
50. Minnesota (from Denver via Philadelphia)
51. Golden State (from Toronto via Philadelphia)
52. New Orleans (from Utah)
53. Boston
54. Washington (from Dallas)
55. Golden State
56. Cleveland (from Miami via Indiana)
57. Portland (from Memphis via Utah)
58. Indiana (from Phoenix)
— Milwaukee (forfeited)
— Miami (from Philadelphia via Denver; forfeited by Miami)
Loading comments...