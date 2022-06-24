 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 NBA Draft: Tracking the Miami Heat undrafted free agent signees

We know this is Pat Riley’s time to shine!

2022 NBA Draft Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

The NBA Draft has concluded. The Miami Heat selected 19-year-old Nikola Jovic from Serbia, their only selection within the evening’s 58 selections. Now, it’s undrafted free agent time — where the Heat truly thrive. Below, we will track each of the their undrafted free-agent signees/summer league invitees:

Jamaree Bouyea, San Francisco

Guard | 6’1” | 180 lbs. | Senior | Age: 22

2021-22 stats (34 games): 17.3 PPG | 5.0 RPG | 4.0 APG | 1.8 SPG | 0.9 BPG | 47.0 FG% | 36.7 3P% | 57.1 TS% | 22.0 PER

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 24 Gonzaga at San Francisco
San Francisco Dons guard Jamaree Bouyea (1) dribbles the ball during the college mens basketball game between the Gonzaga Bulldogs
Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jalen Adaway, St. Bonaventure

Guard/Forward | 6’5” | 210 lbs. | Senior | Age: 23

2021-22 stats (32 games): 15.3 PPG | 5.9 RPG | 1.0 SPG | 1.0 BPG | 47.4 FG% | 37.6 3P% | 55.7 TS% | 17.8 PER

St Bonaventure v Xavier
Jalen Adaway #33 of the St. Bonaventure Bonnies shoots the ball against the Xavier Musketeers
Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

Bryson Williams, Texas Tech

Forward | 6’8” | 228 lbs. | Senior | Age: 24

2021-22 stats (37 games): 14.1 PPG | 4.2 RPG | 1.1 SPG | 0.5 BPG | 53.5 FG% | 41.7 3P% | 61.0 TS% | 23.6 PER

Kansas State v Texas Tech
Bryson Williams #11 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders handles the ball against guard Mark Smith.
Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images

Jamal Cain, Oakland

Forward | 6’7” | 200 lbs. | Senior | Age: 23

2021-22 stats (30 games): 19.9 PPG | 10.2 RPG | 0.7 SPG | 1.8 BPG | 49.9 FG% | 84.1 FT% | 58.7 TS% | 26.3 PER

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: JAN 13 Oakland at Cleveland State
Oakland Golden Grizzlies forward Jamal Cain (1) at the foul line during the second half of the men’s college basketball game between the Oakland Golden Grizzlies and Cleveland State Vikings
Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Aaron Wheeler, St. John’s

Forward | 6’9” | 205 lbs. | Senior | Age: 23

2021-22 stats (31 games): 10.0 PPG | 4.7 RPG | 0.5 SPG | 1.5 BPG | 48.1 FG% | 38.5 3P% | 57.9 TS% | 18.6 PER

St. John’s v Marquette
Aaron Wheeler #1 of the St. John’s Red Storm dribbles the ball against Stevie Mitchell #4 of the Marquette Golden Eagles
Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Bryce Hamilton, UNLV

Guard | 6’4” | 205 lbs. | Senior | Age: 21

2021-22 stats (32 games): 21.8 PPG | 5.0 RPG | 2.2 APG | 0.8 SPG | 43.0 FG% | 34.6 3P% | 53.8 TS% | 23.8 PER

UNLV v New Mexico
Bryce Hamilton #13 of the UNLV Rebels dribbles against the New Mexico Lobos.
Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images

Other Summer League invitees:

Luis Almonte

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

