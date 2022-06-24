2022 NBA Draft: Tracking the Miami Heat undrafted free agent signees

The NBA Draft has concluded. The Miami Heat selected 19-year-old Nikola Jovic from Serbia, their only selection within the evening’s 58 selections. Now, it’s undrafted free agent time — where the Heat truly thrive. Below, we will track each of the their undrafted free-agent signees/summer league invitees:

Jamaree Bouyea, San Francisco

Guard | 6’1” | 180 lbs. | Senior | Age: 22

2021-22 stats (34 games): 17.3 PPG | 5.0 RPG | 4.0 APG | 1.8 SPG | 0.9 BPG | 47.0 FG% | 36.7 3P% | 57.1 TS% | 22.0 PER

Undrafted San Francisco guard Jamaree Bouyea has agreed to play in Summer League with the Miami Heat, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 24, 2022

Jalen Adaway, St. Bonaventure

Guard/Forward | 6’5” | 210 lbs. | Senior | Age: 23

2021-22 stats (32 games): 15.3 PPG | 5.9 RPG | 1.0 SPG | 1.0 BPG | 47.4 FG% | 37.6 3P% | 55.7 TS% | 17.8 PER

St. Bonaventure G/F Jalen Adaway has agreed to a summer league deal with the Miami Heat, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2022

Bryson Williams, Texas Tech

Forward | 6’8” | 228 lbs. | Senior | Age: 24

2021-22 stats (37 games): 14.1 PPG | 4.2 RPG | 1.1 SPG | 0.5 BPG | 53.5 FG% | 41.7 3P% | 61.0 TS% | 23.6 PER

Texas Tech's Bryson Williams will join the Miami Heat for Summer League, per source. Love the fit. — Jeremy Woo (@JeremyWoo) June 24, 2022

Jamal Cain, Oakland

Forward | 6’7” | 200 lbs. | Senior | Age: 23

2021-22 stats (30 games): 19.9 PPG | 10.2 RPG | 0.7 SPG | 1.8 BPG | 49.9 FG% | 84.1 FT% | 58.7 TS% | 26.3 PER

Oakland’s Jamal Cain will join the Miami Heat for NBA Summer League, per a source.



Turned some heads w/ some impressive spurts at the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament. — Jon Chepkevich (@JonChep) June 24, 2022

Aaron Wheeler, St. John’s

Forward | 6’9” | 205 lbs. | Senior | Age: 23

2021-22 stats (31 games): 10.0 PPG | 4.7 RPG | 0.5 SPG | 1.5 BPG | 48.1 FG% | 38.5 3P% | 57.9 TS% | 18.6 PER

Aaron Wheeler of @StJohnsBBall will play Summer League with the Miami Heat, per league source. https://t.co/FSO9DPsLlp — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) June 24, 2022

Bryce Hamilton, UNLV

Guard | 6’4” | 205 lbs. | Senior | Age: 21

2021-22 stats (32 games): 21.8 PPG | 5.0 RPG | 2.2 APG | 0.8 SPG | 43.0 FG% | 34.6 3P% | 53.8 TS% | 23.8 PER

UNLV guard Bryce Hamilton has agreed to a summer league deal with the Miami Heat, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2022

Miami Heat summer league observers who love pure hoopers might fall for UNLV’s Bryce Hamilton.



Led the @MountainWest in scoring at 21.8 PPG LY, including 24.3 PPG on 43.0/36.0/79.1 shooting over his last 22 games.



@hothothoops #HEATCulture



pic.twitter.com/Zs64Q7K80D — Matt Hanifan (@mph_824_) June 24, 2022

Other Summer League invitees:

Luis Almonte

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.