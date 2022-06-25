The Miami Heat, who drafted Nikola Jovic with their No. 27 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, look to have their 13-player Summer League all but official.
The Heat signed six new undrafted free agents after making their Thursday night selection, including San Francisco’s Jamaree Bouyea, UNLV’s Bryce Hamilton and Texas Tech’s Bryson Hamilton. As it looks right now, the Summer League roster looks more balanced than last year: There’s six guards, five forwards (including Jovic) and two centers.
Yurtseven highlights Miami’s four Summer League players that finished the 2021-22 season on the active roster. That list also includes: Two-way players Javonte Smart and Mychal Mulder plus forward Haywood Highsmith. Yurtseven and Highsmith are on non-guaranteed contracts for 2022-23 while Mulder and Smart both have team options.
The Heat will also have Marcus Garrett, who signed as a two-way player before last season, back on its Summer League roster after he was waived midseason due to an elbow surgery.
Miami tips off their Summer League with a back-to-back on July 2-3 against the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings in the California Classic. Both games will begin at 5 p.m. ET. It will travel to Vegas with its first of five games on July 9 against the Boston Celtics.
Here’s the Heat’s full Summer League schedule:
Miami Heat 2022 Summer League Schedule:
|DAY
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|TIME (EST)
|TV
|DAY
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|TIME (EST)
|TV
|Saturday
|July 2
|Los Angeles Lakers
|5 p.m.
|TBD
|Sunday
|July 3
|Sacramento Kings
|5 p.m.
|TBD
|Saturday
|July 9
|Boston Celtics
|5:30 p.m.
|NBA TV
|Tuesday
|July 12
|Atlanta Hawks
|7 p.m.
|NBA TV
|Wednesday
|July 13
|Philadelphia 76ers
|9 p.m.
|ESPNU
|Friday
|July 15
|Toronto Raptors
|10 p.m.
|NBA TV
Let’s dive into the roster!
Four familiar faces:
Mychal Mulder
Guard | 6’3” | 185 lbs. | Age: 28
2021-22 stats with Heat (2 games): 14 PTS | 3 REB | 2 AST | 1 BLK | 4 3PT | 64.3 TS%
2021-22 stats with Sioux Falls (39 games): 17.0 PPG | 4.5 RPG | 1.6 APG | 0.9 SPG | 45.1 FG% | 39.8 3P% | 62.5 TS%
Javonte Smart
Guard | 6’5” | 205 lbs. | Age: 23
2021-22 stats with Heat (4 games): 20 PTS | 5 REB | 2 AST | 2 STL | 1 BLK | 58.8 TS%
2021-22 reg. season stats with Sioux Falls (15 games): 22.5 PPG | 4.6 RPG | 3.5 APG | 1.5 SPG | 43.3 FG% | 35.3 3P% | 58.5 TS% | 16.1 PER
Haywood Highsmith
Forward | 6’7” | 220 lbs. | Age: 25
2021-22 stats with Heat (19 games): 43 PTS | 26 REB | 6 AST | 2 STL | 3 BLK | 46.6 TS%
Omer Yurtseven
Center | 7’0” | 265 lbs. | Age: 24
2021-22 stats with Heat (56 games): 5.3 PPG | 5.3 REB | 52.6 FG% | 62.3 FT% | 54.6 TS% | 17.4 PER
Familiar face who didn’t conclude 2021-22 on active roster:
Marcus Garrett
Guard | 6’5” | 205 lbs. | Age: 23
2021-22 stats with Heat (12 games): 13 PTS | 23 REB | 7 AST | 5 STL | 3 BLK | 28.0 TS%
2021-22 stats with Sioux Falls (8 games): 12.4 PPG | 8.3 RPG | 4.5 APG | 2.0 SPG | 47.6 TS% | 16.4 PER
2022 NBA Draftee:
Nikola Jovic
Forward | 6’11” | 210 lbs. | Age: 19
New Summer League invitees:
Jamaree Bouyea, San Francisco
Guard | 6’1” | 180 lbs. | Senior | Age: 22
2021-22 stats (34 games): 17.3 PPG | 5.0 RPG | 4.0 APG | 1.8 SPG | 0.9 BPG | 47.0 FG% | 36.7 3P% | 57.1 TS% | 22.0 PER
Undrafted San Francisco guard Jamaree Bouyea has agreed to play in Summer League with the Miami Heat, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 24, 2022
Jalen Adaway, St. Bonaventure
Guard/Forward | 6’5” | 210 lbs. | Senior | Age: 23
2021-22 stats (32 games): 15.3 PPG | 5.9 RPG | 1.0 SPG | 1.0 BPG | 47.4 FG% | 37.6 3P% | 55.7 TS% | 17.8 PER
St. Bonaventure G/F Jalen Adaway has agreed to a summer league deal with the Miami Heat, sources tell ESPN.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2022
Bryson Williams, Texas Tech
Forward | 6’8” | 228 lbs. | Senior | Age: 24
2021-22 stats (37 games): 14.1 PPG | 4.2 RPG | 1.1 SPG | 0.5 BPG | 53.5 FG% | 41.7 3P% | 61.0 TS% | 23.6 PER
Texas Tech's Bryson Williams will join the Miami Heat for Summer League, per source. Love the fit.— Jeremy Woo (@JeremyWoo) June 24, 2022
Jamal Cain, Oakland
Forward | 6’7” | 200 lbs. | Senior | Age: 23
2021-22 stats (30 games): 19.9 PPG | 10.2 RPG | 0.7 SPG | 1.8 BPG | 49.9 FG% | 84.1 FT% | 58.7 TS% | 26.3 PER
Oakland’s Jamal Cain will join the Miami Heat for NBA Summer League, per a source.— Jon Chepkevich (@JonChep) June 24, 2022
Turned some heads w/ some impressive spurts at the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament.
Aaron Wheeler, St. John’s
Forward | 6’9” | 205 lbs. | Senior | Age: 23
2021-22 stats (31 games): 10.0 PPG | 4.7 RPG | 0.5 SPG | 1.5 BPG | 48.1 FG% | 38.5 3P% | 57.9 TS% | 18.6 PER
Aaron Wheeler of @StJohnsBBall will play Summer League with the Miami Heat, per league source. https://t.co/FSO9DPsLlp— Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) June 24, 2022
Bryce Hamilton, UNLV
Guard | 6’4” | 205 lbs. | Senior | Age: 21
2021-22 stats (32 games): 21.8 PPG | 5.0 RPG | 2.2 APG | 0.8 SPG | 43.0 FG% | 34.6 3P% | 53.8 TS% | 23.8 PER
UNLV guard Bryce Hamilton has agreed to a summer league deal with the Miami Heat, source tells ESPN.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2022
Miami Heat summer league observers who love pure hoopers might fall for UNLV’s Bryce Hamilton.— Matt Hanifan (@mph_824_) June 24, 2022
Led the @MountainWest in scoring at 21.8 PPG LY, including 24.3 PPG on 43.0/36.0/79.1 shooting over his last 22 games.
@hothothoops #HEATCulture
pic.twitter.com/Zs64Q7K80D
Orlando Robinson, Fresno State
Forward/Center | 7’0” | 235 lbs. | Junior | Age: 21
2021-22 stats (36 games): 19.4 PPG | 8.4 RPG | 2.9 APG | 1.0 SPG | 1.2 BPG | 48.4 FG% | 35.2 3P% | 55.9 TS% | 29.8 PER
Undrafted Fresno State center Orlando Robinson is signing with the Miami Heat, sources tell ESPN. He will join their team at summer league in Las Vegas.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 25, 2022
Got to watch Orlando Robinson up close at Fresno State and I love the add:— Matt Hanifan (@mph_824_) June 25, 2022
- Good with his back to the basket and facing up
- Good handle & passing ability for his size
- Can spot up from 3 above-the-break
- Drop big & a superb shot blocker@hothothoops pic.twitter.com/skpxdnUJNw
Complete roster:
**Subject to change**
- G: Javonte Smart
- G: Mychal Mulder
- F: Haywood Highsmith
- F: Nikola Jovic
- C: Omer Yurtseven
——————————————
- G: Marcus Garrett
- G: Bryce Hamilton
- G: Jamaree Bouyea
- G/F: Jalen Adaway
- F: Bryson Williams
- F: Aaron Wheeler
- F: Jamal Cain
- F/C: Orlando Robinson
Loading comments...