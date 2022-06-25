 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tracking who is projected to be on the Heat’s Summer League roster

Miami tips off its Summer League on July 2!

By MattHanifan_
2021 California Classic Summer League: Miami Heat v Golden State Warriors Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

The Miami Heat, who drafted Nikola Jovic with their No. 27 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, look to have their 13-player Summer League all but official.

The Heat signed six new undrafted free agents after making their Thursday night selection, including San Francisco’s Jamaree Bouyea, UNLV’s Bryce Hamilton and Texas Tech’s Bryson Hamilton. As it looks right now, the Summer League roster looks more balanced than last year: There’s six guards, five forwards (including Jovic) and two centers.

Yurtseven highlights Miami’s four Summer League players that finished the 2021-22 season on the active roster. That list also includes: Two-way players Javonte Smart and Mychal Mulder plus forward Haywood Highsmith. Yurtseven and Highsmith are on non-guaranteed contracts for 2022-23 while Mulder and Smart both have team options.

The Heat will also have Marcus Garrett, who signed as a two-way player before last season, back on its Summer League roster after he was waived midseason due to an elbow surgery.

Miami tips off their Summer League with a back-to-back on July 2-3 against the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings in the California Classic. Both games will begin at 5 p.m. ET. It will travel to Vegas with its first of five games on July 9 against the Boston Celtics.

Here’s the Heat’s full Summer League schedule:

Miami Heat 2022 Summer League Schedule:

DAY DATE OPPONENT TIME (EST) TV
Saturday July 2 Los Angeles Lakers 5 p.m. TBD
Sunday July 3 Sacramento Kings 5 p.m. TBD
Saturday July 9 Boston Celtics 5:30 p.m. NBA TV
Tuesday July 12 Atlanta Hawks 7 p.m. NBA TV
Wednesday July 13 Philadelphia 76ers 9 p.m. ESPNU
Friday July 15 Toronto Raptors 10 p.m. NBA TV

Let’s dive into the roster!

Four familiar faces:

Mychal Mulder

Guard | 6’3” | 185 lbs. | Age: 28

2021-22 stats with Heat (2 games): 14 PTS | 3 REB | 2 AST | 1 BLK | 4 3PT | 64.3 TS%

2021-22 stats with Sioux Falls (39 games): 17.0 PPG | 4.5 RPG | 1.6 APG | 0.9 SPG | 45.1 FG% | 39.8 3P% | 62.5 TS%

Miami Heat v Orlando Magic Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Javonte Smart

Guard | 6’5” | 205 lbs. | Age: 23

2021-22 stats with Heat (4 games): 20 PTS | 5 REB | 2 AST | 2 STL | 1 BLK | 58.8 TS%

2021-22 reg. season stats with Sioux Falls (15 games): 22.5 PPG | 4.6 RPG | 3.5 APG | 1.5 SPG | 43.3 FG% | 35.3 3P% | 58.5 TS% | 16.1 PER

Miami Heat v Orlando Magic
Javonte Smart #15 of the Miami Heat handles the ball during the first quarter against the Orlando Magic
Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Haywood Highsmith

Forward | 6’7” | 220 lbs. | Age: 25

2021-22 stats with Heat (19 games): 43 PTS | 26 REB | 6 AST | 2 STL | 3 BLK | 46.6 TS%

2022 NBA Playoffs - Philadelphia 76ers v Miami Heat
Haywood Highsmith #24 of the Miami Heat drives to the basket against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Omer Yurtseven

Center | 7’0” | 265 lbs. | Age: 24

2021-22 stats with Heat (56 games): 5.3 PPG | 5.3 REB | 52.6 FG% | 62.3 FT% | 54.6 TS% | 17.4 PER

Philadelphia 76ers v Miami Heat
Omer Yurtseven #77 of the Miami Heat is defended by Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers.
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Familiar face who didn’t conclude 2021-22 on active roster:

Marcus Garrett

Guard | 6’5” | 205 lbs. | Age: 23

2021-22 stats with Heat (12 games): 13 PTS | 23 REB | 7 AST | 5 STL | 3 BLK | 28.0 TS%

2021-22 stats with Sioux Falls (8 games): 12.4 PPG | 8.3 RPG | 4.5 APG | 2.0 SPG | 47.6 TS% | 16.4 PER

Washington Wizards v Miami Heat
Marcus Garrett #0 of the Miami Heat defends Spencer Dinwiddie #26 of the Washington Wizards
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

2022 NBA Draftee:

Nikola Jovic

Forward | 6’11” | 210 lbs. | Age: 19

2022 NBA Draft Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

New Summer League invitees:

Jamaree Bouyea, San Francisco

Guard | 6’1” | 180 lbs. | Senior | Age: 22

2021-22 stats (34 games): 17.3 PPG | 5.0 RPG | 4.0 APG | 1.8 SPG | 0.9 BPG | 47.0 FG% | 36.7 3P% | 57.1 TS% | 22.0 PER

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 24 Gonzaga at San Francisco
San Francisco Dons guard Jamaree Bouyea (1) dribbles the ball during the college mens basketball game between the Gonzaga Bulldogs
Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jalen Adaway, St. Bonaventure

Guard/Forward | 6’5” | 210 lbs. | Senior | Age: 23

2021-22 stats (32 games): 15.3 PPG | 5.9 RPG | 1.0 SPG | 1.0 BPG | 47.4 FG% | 37.6 3P% | 55.7 TS% | 17.8 PER

St Bonaventure v Xavier
Jalen Adaway #33 of the St. Bonaventure Bonnies shoots the ball against the Xavier Musketeers
Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

Bryson Williams, Texas Tech

Forward | 6’8” | 228 lbs. | Senior | Age: 24

2021-22 stats (37 games): 14.1 PPG | 4.2 RPG | 1.1 SPG | 0.5 BPG | 53.5 FG% | 41.7 3P% | 61.0 TS% | 23.6 PER

Kansas State v Texas Tech
Bryson Williams #11 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders handles the ball against guard Mark Smith.
Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images

Jamal Cain, Oakland

Forward | 6’7” | 200 lbs. | Senior | Age: 23

2021-22 stats (30 games): 19.9 PPG | 10.2 RPG | 0.7 SPG | 1.8 BPG | 49.9 FG% | 84.1 FT% | 58.7 TS% | 26.3 PER

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: JAN 13 Oakland at Cleveland State
Oakland Golden Grizzlies forward Jamal Cain (1) at the foul line during the second half of the men’s college basketball game between the Oakland Golden Grizzlies and Cleveland State Vikings
Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Aaron Wheeler, St. John’s

Forward | 6’9” | 205 lbs. | Senior | Age: 23

2021-22 stats (31 games): 10.0 PPG | 4.7 RPG | 0.5 SPG | 1.5 BPG | 48.1 FG% | 38.5 3P% | 57.9 TS% | 18.6 PER

St. John’s v Marquette
Aaron Wheeler #1 of the St. John’s Red Storm dribbles the ball against Stevie Mitchell #4 of the Marquette Golden Eagles
Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Bryce Hamilton, UNLV

Guard | 6’4” | 205 lbs. | Senior | Age: 21

2021-22 stats (32 games): 21.8 PPG | 5.0 RPG | 2.2 APG | 0.8 SPG | 43.0 FG% | 34.6 3P% | 53.8 TS% | 23.8 PER

UNLV v New Mexico
Bryce Hamilton #13 of the UNLV Rebels dribbles against the New Mexico Lobos.
Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images

Orlando Robinson, Fresno State

Forward/Center | 7’0” | 235 lbs. | Junior | Age: 21

2021-22 stats (36 games): 19.4 PPG | 8.4 RPG | 2.9 APG | 1.0 SPG | 1.2 BPG | 48.4 FG% | 35.2 3P% | 55.9 TS% | 29.8 PER

Fresno State v New Mexico
Orlando Robinson #10 of the Fresno State Bulldogs posts up against Jordan Arroyo #33 of the New Mexico Lobos.
Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images

Complete roster:

**Subject to change**

  • G: Javonte Smart
  • G: Mychal Mulder
  • F: Haywood Highsmith
  • F: Nikola Jovic
  • C: Omer Yurtseven

——————————————

  • G: Marcus Garrett
  • G: Bryce Hamilton
  • G: Jamaree Bouyea
  • G/F: Jalen Adaway
  • F: Bryson Williams
  • F: Aaron Wheeler
  • F: Jamal Cain
  • F/C: Orlando Robinson

