The Miami Heat, who drafted Nikola Jovic with their No. 27 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, look to have their 13-player Summer League all but official.

The Heat signed six new undrafted free agents after making their Thursday night selection, including San Francisco’s Jamaree Bouyea, UNLV’s Bryce Hamilton and Texas Tech’s Bryson Hamilton. As it looks right now, the Summer League roster looks more balanced than last year: There’s six guards, five forwards (including Jovic) and two centers.

Yurtseven highlights Miami’s four Summer League players that finished the 2021-22 season on the active roster. That list also includes: Two-way players Javonte Smart and Mychal Mulder plus forward Haywood Highsmith. Yurtseven and Highsmith are on non-guaranteed contracts for 2022-23 while Mulder and Smart both have team options.

The Heat will also have Marcus Garrett, who signed as a two-way player before last season, back on its Summer League roster after he was waived midseason due to an elbow surgery.

Miami tips off their Summer League with a back-to-back on July 2-3 against the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings in the California Classic. Both games will begin at 5 p.m. ET. It will travel to Vegas with its first of five games on July 9 against the Boston Celtics.

Here’s the Heat’s full Summer League schedule:

Miami Heat 2022 Summer League Schedule: DAY DATE OPPONENT TIME (EST) TV DAY DATE OPPONENT TIME (EST) TV Saturday July 2 Los Angeles Lakers 5 p.m. TBD Sunday July 3 Sacramento Kings 5 p.m. TBD Saturday July 9 Boston Celtics 5:30 p.m. NBA TV Tuesday July 12 Atlanta Hawks 7 p.m. NBA TV Wednesday July 13 Philadelphia 76ers 9 p.m. ESPNU Friday July 15 Toronto Raptors 10 p.m. NBA TV

Let’s dive into the roster!

Four familiar faces:

Mychal Mulder

Guard | 6’3” | 185 lbs. | Age: 28

2021-22 stats with Heat (2 games): 14 PTS | 3 REB | 2 AST | 1 BLK | 4 3PT | 64.3 TS%

2021-22 stats with Sioux Falls (39 games): 17.0 PPG | 4.5 RPG | 1.6 APG | 0.9 SPG | 45.1 FG% | 39.8 3P% | 62.5 TS%

Javonte Smart

Guard | 6’5” | 205 lbs. | Age: 23

2021-22 stats with Heat (4 games): 20 PTS | 5 REB | 2 AST | 2 STL | 1 BLK | 58.8 TS%

2021-22 reg. season stats with Sioux Falls (15 games): 22.5 PPG | 4.6 RPG | 3.5 APG | 1.5 SPG | 43.3 FG% | 35.3 3P% | 58.5 TS% | 16.1 PER

Haywood Highsmith

Forward | 6’7” | 220 lbs. | Age: 25

2021-22 stats with Heat (19 games): 43 PTS | 26 REB | 6 AST | 2 STL | 3 BLK | 46.6 TS%

Omer Yurtseven

Center | 7’0” | 265 lbs. | Age: 24

2021-22 stats with Heat (56 games): 5.3 PPG | 5.3 REB | 52.6 FG% | 62.3 FT% | 54.6 TS% | 17.4 PER

Familiar face who didn’t conclude 2021-22 on active roster:

Marcus Garrett

Guard | 6’5” | 205 lbs. | Age: 23

2021-22 stats with Heat (12 games): 13 PTS | 23 REB | 7 AST | 5 STL | 3 BLK | 28.0 TS%

2021-22 stats with Sioux Falls (8 games): 12.4 PPG | 8.3 RPG | 4.5 APG | 2.0 SPG | 47.6 TS% | 16.4 PER

2022 NBA Draftee:

Nikola Jovic

Forward | 6’11” | 210 lbs. | Age: 19

New Summer League invitees:

Jamaree Bouyea, San Francisco

Guard | 6’1” | 180 lbs. | Senior | Age: 22

2021-22 stats (34 games): 17.3 PPG | 5.0 RPG | 4.0 APG | 1.8 SPG | 0.9 BPG | 47.0 FG% | 36.7 3P% | 57.1 TS% | 22.0 PER

Undrafted San Francisco guard Jamaree Bouyea has agreed to play in Summer League with the Miami Heat, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 24, 2022

Jalen Adaway, St. Bonaventure

Guard/Forward | 6’5” | 210 lbs. | Senior | Age: 23

2021-22 stats (32 games): 15.3 PPG | 5.9 RPG | 1.0 SPG | 1.0 BPG | 47.4 FG% | 37.6 3P% | 55.7 TS% | 17.8 PER

St. Bonaventure G/F Jalen Adaway has agreed to a summer league deal with the Miami Heat, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2022

Bryson Williams, Texas Tech

Forward | 6’8” | 228 lbs. | Senior | Age: 24

2021-22 stats (37 games): 14.1 PPG | 4.2 RPG | 1.1 SPG | 0.5 BPG | 53.5 FG% | 41.7 3P% | 61.0 TS% | 23.6 PER

Texas Tech's Bryson Williams will join the Miami Heat for Summer League, per source. Love the fit. — Jeremy Woo (@JeremyWoo) June 24, 2022

Jamal Cain, Oakland

Forward | 6’7” | 200 lbs. | Senior | Age: 23

2021-22 stats (30 games): 19.9 PPG | 10.2 RPG | 0.7 SPG | 1.8 BPG | 49.9 FG% | 84.1 FT% | 58.7 TS% | 26.3 PER

Oakland’s Jamal Cain will join the Miami Heat for NBA Summer League, per a source.



Turned some heads w/ some impressive spurts at the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament. — Jon Chepkevich (@JonChep) June 24, 2022

Aaron Wheeler, St. John’s

Forward | 6’9” | 205 lbs. | Senior | Age: 23

2021-22 stats (31 games): 10.0 PPG | 4.7 RPG | 0.5 SPG | 1.5 BPG | 48.1 FG% | 38.5 3P% | 57.9 TS% | 18.6 PER

Aaron Wheeler of @StJohnsBBall will play Summer League with the Miami Heat, per league source. https://t.co/FSO9DPsLlp — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) June 24, 2022

Bryce Hamilton, UNLV

Guard | 6’4” | 205 lbs. | Senior | Age: 21

2021-22 stats (32 games): 21.8 PPG | 5.0 RPG | 2.2 APG | 0.8 SPG | 43.0 FG% | 34.6 3P% | 53.8 TS% | 23.8 PER

UNLV guard Bryce Hamilton has agreed to a summer league deal with the Miami Heat, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2022

Miami Heat summer league observers who love pure hoopers might fall for UNLV’s Bryce Hamilton.



Led the @MountainWest in scoring at 21.8 PPG LY, including 24.3 PPG on 43.0/36.0/79.1 shooting over his last 22 games.



@hothothoops #HEATCulture



pic.twitter.com/Zs64Q7K80D — Matt Hanifan (@mph_824_) June 24, 2022

Orlando Robinson, Fresno State

Forward/Center | 7’0” | 235 lbs. | Junior | Age: 21

2021-22 stats (36 games): 19.4 PPG | 8.4 RPG | 2.9 APG | 1.0 SPG | 1.2 BPG | 48.4 FG% | 35.2 3P% | 55.9 TS% | 29.8 PER

Undrafted Fresno State center Orlando Robinson is signing with the Miami Heat, sources tell ESPN. He will join their team at summer league in Las Vegas. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 25, 2022

Got to watch Orlando Robinson up close at Fresno State and I love the add:



- Good with his back to the basket and facing up

- Good handle & passing ability for his size

- Can spot up from 3 above-the-break

- Drop big & a superb shot blocker@hothothoops pic.twitter.com/skpxdnUJNw — Matt Hanifan (@mph_824_) June 25, 2022

Complete roster:

**Subject to change**

G: Javonte Smart

G: Mychal Mulder

F: Haywood Highsmith

F: Nikola Jovic

C: Omer Yurtseven

——————————————