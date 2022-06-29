Heat to meet with Jalen Brunson as free agency opens

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported today that the representatives from the Miami Heat will meet with point guard Jalen Brunson shortly after free agency opens tomorrow at 6 p.m. Eastern.

Free agent guard Jalen Brunson is granting meetings to Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks and dark horse Miami Heat on first day of free agency, league sources tell @YahooSports: https://t.co/Y76tUOsdLk — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 29, 2022

Haynes said that the New York Knicks are expected to offer Brunson a four-year, $110 million contract. The Dallas Mavericks was hoping to keep Brunson with a five-year, $106 million contract. The Heat would need a sign-and-trade agreement to acquire Brunson.

The Athletic’s Tim Cato has said that Brunson joining the Knicks is “seen as a certainty.” Marc Stein said that Brunson’s representation requested the meeting with Miami.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald said that “there’s no indication” the Heat want to move on from Kyle Lowry and that he was assured that he wouldn’t be traded for Kyrie Irving. A year ago, the Dallas Mavericks were interested in signing Lowry before he agreed to a sign-and-trade deal to join the Heat.

The Heat will take a meeting with a good player if asked. But it seems like Brunson’s chances of ending up in a Miami uniform are unlikely.