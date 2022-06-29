 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Heat to meet with Jalen Brunson as free agency opens

The Knicks are widely considered the front-runners to sign Brunson.

By Diego Quezada
/ new
Miami Heat v Dallas Mavericks Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported today that the representatives from the Miami Heat will meet with point guard Jalen Brunson shortly after free agency opens tomorrow at 6 p.m. Eastern.

Haynes said that the New York Knicks are expected to offer Brunson a four-year, $110 million contract. The Dallas Mavericks was hoping to keep Brunson with a five-year, $106 million contract. The Heat would need a sign-and-trade agreement to acquire Brunson.

The Athletic’s Tim Cato has said that Brunson joining the Knicks is “seen as a certainty.” Marc Stein said that Brunson’s representation requested the meeting with Miami.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald said that “there’s no indication” the Heat want to move on from Kyle Lowry and that he was assured that he wouldn’t be traded for Kyrie Irving. A year ago, the Dallas Mavericks were interested in signing Lowry before he agreed to a sign-and-trade deal to join the Heat.

The Heat will take a meeting with a good player if asked. But it seems like Brunson’s chances of ending up in a Miami uniform are unlikely.

More From Hot Hot Hoops

Loading comments...