2022 NBA Free Agency: Latest Miami Heat news and rumors

The 2022 NBA Free Agency begins today at 6 p.m. ET. Below, we’re going to be tracking news and rumors associated with the Miami Heat throughout the day! Stay tuned for updates!

June 30th:

No Thursday meeting with Brunson:

According to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press, the Miami Heat did not schedule a meeting with Brunson for Thursday. So it appears the aforementioned Brunson-Heat rumors was more smoke than anything.

The Heat are not planning to meet with Jalen Brunson today, and they did not have such a meeting scheduled, per league source. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) June 30, 2022

June 29th:

Heat interested in Otto Porter Jr., John Collins:

The Heat are interested in Otto Porter Jr., who’s expected to be offered the non-taxpayer’s mid-level exception from Miami, according to Sports Illustrated and Bleacher Report insider Adam Borai.

According to sources, the Miami Heat are expected to pursue Warriors F Otto Porter Jr when Free Agency opens. Otto Porter Jr has multiple offers ranging between $6-$10 Million per year.



The Heat are expected to offer him the Non-Tax payer Midlevel. — Adam Borai (@AdamNBorai) June 30, 2022

The Heat are showing interest in Otto Porter Jr. and John Collins (@AdamNBorai). pic.twitter.com/H3rJfWDjuG — Vice City Alerts (@ViceCityAlerts) June 30, 2022

A reunion with Jae Crowder in the cards?

According to Suns reporter John Gambadoro, the Heat are the favorite to land Jae Crowder — who was apart of the Heat in the 2019-20 season — in a trade.

Though Gambadoro mentioned that Phoenix wasn’t “100 percent sold” Phoenix dealing Crowder and that there’s uncertainty whether or not Phoenix wanted anything Miami could offer. He mentioned he doesn’t see the Suns wanting Duncan Robinson’s contract, with four years and 64.4 million guaranteed left on his deal.

Hearing Javale McGee wants a multi-year deal and has several teams interested - Milwaukee, Dallas, Brooklyn. Not sure if Phoenix would go two years. Miami has emerged as the favorite for Jae Crowder. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) June 30, 2022

Not 100% sold that Phoenix will trade Jae Crowder, but Miami if they lose PJ Tucker does make a lot of sense. Heard Boston is not that interested in him, maybe into the exception if they didn't have to give up anything of value. But I would be surprised if it was the Celtics. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) June 30, 2022

Not sure Miami has anything the Suns want for Jae Crowder - So while Miami would like him as a fallback option if they lose PJ Tucker I just don't see Suns wanting Duncan Robinson and that contract. Can't find a player that could work coming back. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) June 30, 2022

Heat interested in Kyle Anderson, TJ Warren:

Sylvander reported that if the Sixers were to land Tucker, Miami would have interest in both Kyle Anderson and TJ Warren.

I listed Warren as one of my potential replacements for Tucker, though you couldn’t help but wonder how healthy he would be. He has played in just four games since the 2019-20 bubble due to injuries, but has established himself as a three-level scorer

If PJ Tucker chooses Philly, I’m told Kyle Anderson & TJ Warren are viewed as top replacement option of avail FA.



Heat could get priced out of market quickly w/ $6.5M-ish TPMLE likely most willing to offer



I sense a trade using Duncan Robinson may be solve at the 4 if PJ bails — Greg Sylvander (@GregSylvander) June 29, 2022

Heat interested in Mo Bamba:

According to Greg Sylvander of Five Reasons Sports Network, the Heat would have interest in Magic forward Mo Bamba as a potential replacement. He averaged 10.6 points and 8.1 rebounds on 48.0 percent shooting and 38.1 percent from 3-point range in 2021-22.

The Miami Heat are expected to express interest in Mo Bamba when free agency opens per source. @5ReasonsSports @5OTF_ — Greg Sylvander (@GregSylvander) June 29, 2022

Miami in a meeting....for Jalen Brunson?

Amid the swirling rumors that the New York Knicks are in-line to acquire Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson for four-years, $110 million, the Heat secured a meeting with Brunson, according to Yahoo Sports Chris Haynes.

It’s a surprising move that leaves people wondering if the Heat are in-play for Brunson, who could only theoretically be acquired via sign-and-trade, thus hard-capping the organization for the upcoming league year. Pat Riley securing meetings for top free agents isn’t unusual.

According to the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson, Miami assured the Lowry that he would not be moved this offseason.

“The Heat has assured Lowry that it has no intention of trading him for Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving, according to a source briefed on the situation.”

Free agent guard Jalen Brunson is granting meetings to Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks and dark horse Miami Heat on first day of free agency, league sources tell @YahooSports: https://t.co/Y76tUOsdLk — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 29, 2022

Miami had zero intentions of trading Kyle Lowry for Kyrie Irving, per @flasportsbuzz



“The Heat has assured Lowry that it has no intention of trading him for Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving, according to a source briefed on the situation.” pic.twitter.com/3Kplfpeq8L — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 29, 2022

Rumors: Tyler Herro, Victor Oladipo and Danilo Gallinari-Heat rumors, per Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer

A few interesting tid-bits from Fischer:

“Early indications are Tyler Herro’s extension with Miami will settle around $25 million in average annual value.”

Herro is eligible for an extension this offseason, though Miami isn’t forced to give him it if they want to assess their other options on the trade market. He won the Sixth Man of the Year last year after averaging 20.7 points on 44.7 percent shooting, including 39.9 percent from deep.

“Victor Oladipo is not expected to return to the Heat and is said to have interest from Washington, Denver and Detroit, in the salary range of the taxpayer MLE.”

The Heat own Oladipo’s bird rights, so it’s peculiar if the Heat don’t choose to opt to re-sign Oladipo if there’s mutual interest.

“Gallinari is also expected to draw interest from Miami should it lose P.J. Tucker.”

Miami’s in the Gallinari rumor mill once again. He averaged 11.7 points and 4.7 rebounds per game on 43.4/38.1/90.4 shooting splits.

PJ Tucker sweepstakes: