2022 NBA Free Agency: Latest Miami Heat news and rumors

Today’s the day!

By MattHanifan_ Updated
Miami Heat Draft Press Conference Photo by Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

The 2022 NBA Free Agency begins today at 6 p.m. ET. Below, we’re going to be tracking news and rumors associated with the Miami Heat throughout the day! Stay tuned for updates!

June 30th:

No Thursday meeting with Brunson:

According to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press, the Miami Heat did not schedule a meeting with Brunson for Thursday. So it appears the aforementioned Brunson-Heat rumors was more smoke than anything.

June 29th:

Heat interested in Otto Porter Jr., John Collins:

The Heat are interested in Otto Porter Jr., who’s expected to be offered the non-taxpayer’s mid-level exception from Miami, according to Sports Illustrated and Bleacher Report insider Adam Borai.

A reunion with Jae Crowder in the cards?

According to Suns reporter John Gambadoro, the Heat are the favorite to land Jae Crowder — who was apart of the Heat in the 2019-20 season — in a trade.

Though Gambadoro mentioned that Phoenix wasn’t “100 percent sold” Phoenix dealing Crowder and that there’s uncertainty whether or not Phoenix wanted anything Miami could offer. He mentioned he doesn’t see the Suns wanting Duncan Robinson’s contract, with four years and 64.4 million guaranteed left on his deal.

Heat interested in Kyle Anderson, TJ Warren:

Sylvander reported that if the Sixers were to land Tucker, Miami would have interest in both Kyle Anderson and TJ Warren.

I listed Warren as one of my potential replacements for Tucker, though you couldn’t help but wonder how healthy he would be. He has played in just four games since the 2019-20 bubble due to injuries, but has established himself as a three-level scorer

Heat interested in Mo Bamba:

According to Greg Sylvander of Five Reasons Sports Network, the Heat would have interest in Magic forward Mo Bamba as a potential replacement. He averaged 10.6 points and 8.1 rebounds on 48.0 percent shooting and 38.1 percent from 3-point range in 2021-22.

Miami in a meeting....for Jalen Brunson?

Amid the swirling rumors that the New York Knicks are in-line to acquire Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson for four-years, $110 million, the Heat secured a meeting with Brunson, according to Yahoo Sports Chris Haynes.

It’s a surprising move that leaves people wondering if the Heat are in-play for Brunson, who could only theoretically be acquired via sign-and-trade, thus hard-capping the organization for the upcoming league year. Pat Riley securing meetings for top free agents isn’t unusual.

According to the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson, Miami assured the Lowry that he would not be moved this offseason.

“The Heat has assured Lowry that it has no intention of trading him for Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving, according to a source briefed on the situation.”

Rumors: Tyler Herro, Victor Oladipo and Danilo Gallinari-Heat rumors, per Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer

A few interesting tid-bits from Fischer:

  • “Early indications are Tyler Herro’s extension with Miami will settle around $25 million in average annual value.”

Herro is eligible for an extension this offseason, though Miami isn’t forced to give him it if they want to assess their other options on the trade market. He won the Sixth Man of the Year last year after averaging 20.7 points on 44.7 percent shooting, including 39.9 percent from deep.

  • “Victor Oladipo is not expected to return to the Heat and is said to have interest from Washington, Denver and Detroit, in the salary range of the taxpayer MLE.”

The Heat own Oladipo’s bird rights, so it’s peculiar if the Heat don’t choose to opt to re-sign Oladipo if there’s mutual interest.

  • “Gallinari is also expected to draw interest from Miami should it lose P.J. Tucker.”

Miami’s in the Gallinari rumor mill once again. He averaged 11.7 points and 4.7 rebounds per game on 43.4/38.1/90.4 shooting splits.

PJ Tucker sweepstakes:

  • June 20: PJ Tucker opts out of his $7.4 million player option, entering unrestricted free-agency.
  • June 26: ‘“Numerous rival teams” believe Tucker will sign with the Sixers over Heat, per NBA insider Marc Stein. Sixers could offer Tucker a three-year deal worth $30 million with its mid-level exception, once it becomes available; Miami could sign Tucker to a three-year, $27 million deal — beginning at $8.4 million — without using its MLE since it does not own Tucker’s bird-rights.
  • June 28: Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Tucker is expected to sign with the Sixers with the aforementioned 3-for-$30M deal. They still did not have access to the MLE....so how?
  • June 28: According to Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel, the Heat are planning to offer the Heat the full three years/$27 million fully guaranteed.
  • June 29: At the deadline of the option deadline, James Harden opted out of his $47.3 million deal, according to both Adrian Wojnarowski and Shame Charania. This gives the Sixers the full mid-level exception and bi-annual exception to work with. According to Woj, Harden would sign for the mid-30’s.
  • June 30: Tucker “unlikely to return to Miami”, according to The Athletic’s Alex Schiffer. He made note that multiple teams, including the Minnesota Timberwolves, Brooklyn NEts, Chicago Bulls, will be in the running for Tucker for the NTMLE with the Philadelphia 76ers.

