STAY CALM: Miami Heat among teams on Kevin Durant’s wish list

Did you feel that?

That was the NBA’s tectonic plates shifting amid Kevin Durant’s unforeseeable trade request, one of the most shocking developments in recent NBA History and a calamitous development for the Brooklyn Nets.

And guess who’s one of the teams is on Durant’s wish list? Yep, you guessed it. The Miami Heat, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Woj also listed the Suns as a potential option, but cited the Nets “plan to move Durant where they can get the best possible deal”. Durant has four years and at least $192 million guaranteed left on his deal.

Phoenix and Miami are among two of the teams that Kevin Durant has on his wish list, sources tell ESPN, but the Nets plan to move Durant where they can get the best possible deal. With four years on his contract, there's no shortage of teams willing to unload assets for Durant. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2022

It’s noteworthy to point out that the Heat cannot trade Bam Adebayo under the current CBA because one team cannot acquire two teams via trade on rookie scale extensions, per former front office executive and current ESPN front office analyst Bobby Marks on the latest Lowe Post podcast. The only way to deal Adebayo — perhaps Miami’s most valuable asset — would be a three-team trade.

Miami met with Durant during Free Agency in 2016. While Durant didn’t choose Miami, could this circle around six years later? Only time will tell.

It’s whale season, folks.

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned for updates.

How have the NBA Title odds shifted?

Likewise to the request, there was a seismic shift in Vegas too when looking at the future NBA Title odds for the 2022-23 season.

The Brooklyn Nets, who were +800 to win the title before the cataclysmic request, per DraftKings Sportsbook. What was it after, you ask? They moved to +5000, sandwiched inbetween the Utah Jazz (+5000) and Toronto Raptors (+5500). These odds are bound to shift even once Durant is moved — depending on where he moves to and who he gets moved for — with the other transactions during the 2022 NBA Free Agency.

The Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors are tied for the favorites at +550. The Heat are +850. Let’s look at the full title odds below:

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.