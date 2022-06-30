 clock menu more-arrow no yes

P.J. Tucker inks three-year deal with Philadelphia 76ers

Thanks for the memories, P.J.

Philadelphia 76ers v Miami Heat Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

After days of on-going speculation, P.J. Tucker, one of the Miami Heat’s most important players from a year ago, has officially signed with the Philadelphia 76ers on a three-year, $33.2 million fully guaranteed deal, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Tucker was able to use Philadelphia’s mid-level exception to sign with the Sixers due to Harden opting out of his $47.4 million player option Wednesday.

The Heat were eligible to offer Tucker a three-year deal worth $27 million, and multiple reports indicated that they were willing to fully guarantee that three-year contract. They were, however, unwilling to trigger the hard-cap — and understandably so — so they didn’t use their full mid-level exception.

A few P.J. Tucker replacements I outlined Wednesday:

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned for updates.

