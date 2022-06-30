P.J. Tucker inks three-year deal with Philadelphia 76ers

After days of on-going speculation, P.J. Tucker, one of the Miami Heat’s most important players from a year ago, has officially signed with the Philadelphia 76ers on a three-year, $33.2 million fully guaranteed deal, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Free agent PJ Tucker is finalizing a three-year, $33.2 million fully guaranteed deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, his agent Andre Buck (@andrebuck14) told @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2022

Tucker was able to use Philadelphia’s mid-level exception to sign with the Sixers due to Harden opting out of his $47.4 million player option Wednesday.

The Heat were eligible to offer Tucker a three-year deal worth $27 million, and multiple reports indicated that they were willing to fully guarantee that three-year contract. They were, however, unwilling to trigger the hard-cap — and understandably so — so they didn’t use their full mid-level exception.

A few P.J. Tucker replacements I outlined Wednesday:

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned for updates.