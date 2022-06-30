Victor Oladipo re-signs on one-year, $11 million with Heat

Victor Oladipo has agreed to re-sign with the Miami Heat on a one-year, $11 million deal, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

This is Oladipo’s first fully healthy offseason since after the 2017-18 season, when he made All-NBA third-team. He played in eight games with the Miami Heat last season, totaling 12.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 21.6 minutes per game. He was one of Miami’s most productive bench pieces for Miami last postseason as well.

