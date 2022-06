The Miami Heat have re-signed Dewayne Dedmon on a two-year, $9 million deal, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Free agent center Dewayne Dedmon has agreed to a two-year, $9 million deal to return to the Miami Heat, agents Mike Silverman and Brandon Grier of @steinbergsports tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2022

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned for updates.