SB Nation NBA Reacts: Which star player should the Heat target?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Miami Heat fans and fans across the country.

With the NBA Finals wrapping up two weeks ago, the NBA Draft concluding days ago, and the Miami Heat getting set to make a big splash in free agency and Summer League just around the corner, it truly is the most wonderful time of the year for basketball fans.

Miami was just a shot away from reaching the NBA Finals, and Pat Riley is clearly seeking to upgrade the roster in a meaningful way in order to repeat as the top-seeded team in the East entering the NBA Playoffs. But now that the start of the free agency is here, can they afford to allow solid players to sign elsewhere while they try to pry one of the top players in the NBA away?

Riley and the front office will of course have no choice but to move on should the best available players choose another team or re-sign with their current team (and indeed Bradley Beal has since signed an extension with the Washington Wizards), but in the meantime let’s have some fun with the latest SB Nation Reacts!

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/IYEXOU/">Please take our survey</a>

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.