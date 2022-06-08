The Utah Jazz have requested longtime Miami Heat assistant coach Chris Quinn to interview for their head coaching job, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Woj also indicated that Quinn “talked with” the Charlotte Hornets head coaching job — with their final two candidates presumptively being Mike D’Antoni and Kenny Atkinson, the only two coaches (so far) who’ve been reported to have second interviews with Charlotte.

Quinn has spent the last eight years as a Heat assistant after spending one with Northwestern in 2013-14. He’s the longest tenured assistant on Erik Spoelstra’s staff.

Quinn joins a long list of interviewees for the Jazz’s opening. The others, according to numerous reports, being:

This all comes amid former Jazz head coach Quin Snyder stepping down after eight seasons; the Jazz went 372-264 with six playoff appearances, though they were never to make a conference finals. They’ve been bounced out of the first-round in two of the last three seasons.

