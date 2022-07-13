Jamaree Bouyea signs Exhibit 10 contract with Heat

Miami Heat summer league guard Jamaree Bouyea has signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the team, according to multiple reports. The Athletic’s Shams Charania was first with the signing, while South Florida Sun Sentinel’s Ira Winderman first confirmed that the deal was an Exhibit 10 contract.

Miami summer league guard Jamaree Bouyea is signing a deal with the Heat to compete for a roster spot in training camp, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 13, 2022

Can confirm that Jamaree Bouyea is getting an Exhibit 10 contract from the Heat, which basically is an invitation to camp, with possible guarantee to then move on to team's G League affiliate. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) July 13, 2022

Exhibit-10 contracts are essentially one-year, non-guaranteed minimum contracts that serves as a training camp invitation. For a much better explanation about what they are, click here.

Bouyea is the second player to sign an Exhibit 10 with the Heat this offseason — the other being summer league teammate Orlando Robinson, who signed one last Thursday.

Through two games in the Las Vegas Summer League, Bouyea is averaging 8.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals in 22.1 minutes per game, shooting 35.0 percent, including 33.3 percent (2-6) from 3-point range. In the California Summer League, the 6-foot-1 guard posted 5.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.0 steals on 37.5 percent shooting.

He was one of my six Heat Summer League players who I thought could earn an Exhibit 10. Despite the uninspiring numbers, I think he’s earned it. He’s been arguably Miami’s best and most controlled offensive initiator while showcasing pretty physical/handsy point-of-attack defense. Here’s what I’ve previously wrote about him.

Bouyea makes his presence known whenever he’s on the floor, but in a way you might not expect. As one of Miami’s top true point guards on its Summer League squad, Bouyea’s always under control and is good at taking care of the rock. His on-court savviness, strength and pristine body control allows him to get into the lane and make the right play more often than not. He plays bigger than he is defensively at the point-of-attack. He can guard both guard positions and tends to be handsy, giving little-to-no airspace to operate.

As Winderman pointed out, if the Heat were to re-sign Udonis Haslem to the minimum — Miami would have 18 roster spots filled, two below the maximum alloted by the start of training camp.

If Udonis Haslem returns, as expected, it would give the Heat 18 players under contract, two short of NBA offseason maximum. https://t.co/oqRABeZszw — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) July 13, 2022

