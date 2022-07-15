Miami Heat sign Jamal Cain to Exhibit 10 contract

The Miami Heat officially signed undrafted forward Jamal Cain to an Exhibit 10 contract, the team officially announced Friday. He becomes the third player on Miami’s Summer League roster to sign an Exhibit 10 with the team over the past eight days, joining Orlando Robinson and Jamaree Bouyea.

As I’ve previously noted before, Exhibit-10 contracts are essentially one-year, non-guaranteed minimum contracts that serves as a training camp invitation. So he’s likely to compete with Robinson and Bouyea for a two-way spot, should they become available (with Mychal Mulder and Javonte Smart as the current two-way players). For a much better explanation about what Exhibit 10 deals are, click here.

Cain hasn’t gotten much of an opportunity throughout the Summer League, but one thing that’s popped out has been his two-way energy at the wing position. He’s played in two of Miami’s Summer League games in Las Vegas so far, averaging 7.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game, shooting 50.0 percent form the floor and 83.3 percent from the free-throw line.

In his final season at Oakland University, he averaged 19.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals on 49.9 percent shooting and 84.1 percent from the charity stripe.

Miami will now be at 18 roster players, two short of the maximum 20 allowed for training camp. The Heat would be at 19 if they re-signed Udonis Haslem, which they have not officially done yet.

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned for updates.