Heat sign Marcus Garrett, Darius Days to two-way contracts; waive Mychal Mulder, Javonte Smart

Mere hours before they play their final game of the Las Vegas Summer League, the Miami Heat have waived Javonte Smart and Mychal Mulder, subsequently signing Marcus Garrett and Darius Days to two-way contracts, the team announced Saturday morning.

OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have signed forward Darius Days and guard Marcus Garrett to two-way contracts. Mychal Mulder and Javonte Smart have been waived.



This marks Garrett’s second consecutive season where he’s earned a two-way spot with the Heat out of Summer League. He was waived mid-season in 2021-22 after undergoing season-ending wrist surgery. In three games in Las Vegas, Garrett — a relentless point-of-attack defender — averaged 7.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game on 31.6 percent shooting.

Standing at 6-foot-7 with a 7-foot-1 wingspan, Days was undrafted out of LSU and apart of the San Antonio Spurs’ Summer League team. In three contests, he averaged 13.7 points and 10.0 boards, shooting 55.6 percent from the floor and 37.5 percent from 3-point range (5.3 attempts) in 21.8 minutes per game.

As a senior at LSU, Days, 22, averaged 13.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals, posting 43.4/35.0/70.0 shooting splits — equating to a 54.4 true-shooting percentage — with a 20.8 PER. In his four-year Tiger career, he averaged 10.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals, shooting 47.4 percent, including 35.3 percent from 3-point range (4.1 attempts) and 73.4 percent (58.6 TS%) from the charity stripe. He became the third LSU player since 1978 to have at least 1,300 career points, 800 rebounds and 125 steals.

Even with Saturday’s transaction, the Heat still have 18 roster spots filled ahead of training camp with two to fill — expected to go to Udonis Haslem and one other.

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned for updates.