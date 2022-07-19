 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Max Strus is excited about Durant. He’s also preparing like everyone will be back.

Strus himself may be included in a blockbuster trade as a sweetener.

By Diego Quezada
Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game Seven Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Max Strus appeared at Jr. Heat Basketball Camp today. And he spoke about the elephant in the room — the Heat’s rumored trade discussions for Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell. According to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald, Strus said that he tries “not to get too into it,” but also asked, “how can you not want a player like Kevin Durant?”

But later, Strus said, “We’re bringing back a good majority of the people we had on our team.” If the Miami Heat trade for Durant or Mitchell, it’s a good bet that a good majority of the Heat’s playoff rotation will look different. (Of course, if Miami includes Bam Adebayo in a Durant trade, Pat Riley will look to keep other players like Tyler Herro out of the trade.)

Last week, in fact, Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune said that the Utah Jazz wanted the Heat to include more draft picks and Max Strus in a Mitchell trade. As I’ve mentioned before, Strus’ low $1.8 million salary for this season makes him an attractive sweetener in a trade for Mitchell or Durant.

He was a solid starting shooting guard on a team that made it to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals last season. Strus had a better playoff performance than Herro did.

