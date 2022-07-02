This may not be the transaction you’re looking for, but:

During the Miami Heat’s inaugural 2022 Summer League contest against the Los Angeles Lakers, the team announced that Nikola Jovic — the No. 27 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft — has officially signed with his deal with the Miami Heat.

Per club policy, the terms of the deal were not disclosed.

What we do know, however, is that the No. 27 pick is expected to make approximately $1.84 million in his first season, per RealGM. But he could’ve signed between 80 to 120 percent of the aforementioned scale, meaning he could be making between $1.47M to $2.21 as a rookie.

We also know that he cannot be traded for a minimum 30 days. So for all the super realistic and totally not one-sided trade proposals in recent days involving Jovic for either Donovan Mitchell or Kevin Durant — you can hold off on him getting moved.

Jovic, 19, was named the 2022 All-Adriatic League Top Prospect of the Year last year. In 25 games with Mega Basket, he posted 11.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 27.2 minutes per game, shooting 42.8 percent from the field, 35.6 percent from three-point range and 75.4 percent from the foul line. The 6-foot-11 forward scored in double-figures 16 times, including three 20-point games.

In the U19 World Cup, Jovic made the All-Tournament team — posting 18.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 49 percent from the floor, 36.4 percent (12-33) from 3-point range and 65.2 percent from the charity stripe in seven contests.

With P.J. Tucker’s departure to Philadelphia and both Caleb Martin plus Markieff Morris still available on the free agent market, Jovic is the only power forward on the Heat roster.

This is breaking news. Stay tuned for updates.