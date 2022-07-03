Miami Heat Summer League: Takeaways from Game 2 against Kings

In the second day of Summer League action Miami Heat competed Sunday against the Sacramento Kings. The Heat lost 81-64 — here are a few immediate takeaways from their performance:

1. Rough shooting trend continues; Miami falls apart in 4Q:

Both teams certainly hoisted the rock from beyond the arc, again, though for the second consecutive day, neither team shot it particularly well.

The Kings and Heat, who combined to go 14-of-58 (24.1 percent) from 3-point range Saturday, combined to shoot 24.5 percent (13-53) from beyond the arc Sunday afternoon. Miami opened the game 2-for-20 from distance before Kyle Allman Jr. — who finished with 10 points on 4-of-10 shooting — knocked down a pair of triples from distance in the third quarter.

Nevertheless, Miami finished 5-of-28 from 3-point range and are 14-of-58 through two Summer League games. Through three games, each squad — Heat, Kings, Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors — are a combined 42-for-164 (25.6 percent) from 3-point range. It’s understandable, given most are rookies adjusting to the 3-point line, but still staggering nonetheless.

Oh, and the Heat were outscored 28-8 in the final quarter. There’s not much else to analyze aside from the Heat charged into a brick wall. But the opening three quarters were still more encouraging than Saturday’s showing.

2. Stronger Day 2 for Nikola Jovic, guards:

Let’s transition to the positives!

After starting and tallying three points with one made field goal in its 34-point loss to the Lakers, No. 27 overall pick Nikola Jovic performed better off the bench with a smaller workload Sunday.

Yes, he had a couple more airballs and still struggled at points today. But in 16 minutes, Jovic converted on 3-of-8 attempts from the floor, tallying six points, four rebounds and one assist. He had more opportunities to create off-the-dribble and moved more off-the-ball. You know what they say: The ball finds energy! For the most part, that was the case Sunday. While he was still falling for shot fakes defensively, his rotations and close outs were cleaner. He also had a couple good reps in-space, too.

Miami’s starting backcourt — Mychal Mulder and Javonte Smart — also seemed more under control. The pair combined to shoot 7-of-30 yesterday; today, it was a vastly improved, but still meh 8-for-23 for 22 combined points. Progress!

3. Defense was better.....through three quarters:

Through the first three quarters, in classic Miami Heat fashion, the defense buckled down. In the fourth, well, not so much.

Saturday, it surrendered 100 points and allowed the Lakers to shoot 47.1 percent, including 34.6 percent from beyond the arc. Miami did force 14 turnovers (9 steals) that led to 12 points off turnovers. In the first 30 minutes against Sacramento, however, Miami tallied 14 steals and held Sacramento to 53 points and 42 percent shooting; in the final frame, Sacramento totaled 28 points and canned 10 of its 16 attempts (63 percent), compared to Miami’s 2-of-12 mark.

Miami’s hands and body movement within the passing lanes were crisp and still an improvement upon Saturday. Plus, they also capitalized on lackluster ballhandling ball security throughout the contest. But the Kings’ fourth-quarter outpour was ultimately the decider in the end.

4. Miami Heat Day 2 standout(s): Allman and Orlando Robinson:

In Game 1’s Takeaways, I tabbed Haywood Highsmith as the team’s best player. So, I’d figure I point out a couple Day 2 standouts that deserve some love.

Allman’s shot-making and ferocious drives were impressive. Robinson led the team in steals (4), to go along with 10 points on 3-of-5 shooting and 4-of-6 from the charity stripe with five boards. The latter scored all of one of his points in the opening half, but was noticeably more impactful against former Mountain West foe Neemias Queta compared to Jay Huff. He was also incredibly active with his hands and positioning defensively. Again, progress!

Other standouts include Smart, who tallied a team-high 12 points with four assists, and Mulder, who had 10 points and three dimes.

5. Summer League technicals?? Those are a thing??

I’ll be honest: I can’t remember the last Summer League game I watched where a technical foul was called. Two were called Sunday — one on each team at different points of second half. I guess we all see something new every day, or at least I did!

Have a good fourth of July weekend, y’all!