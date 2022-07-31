Bam Adebayo on potentially spending rest of career with Heat: ‘If I could, I would.’

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo has been at the forefront of trade rumors for Kevin Durant this offseason. While the framework would’ve been difficult with Ben Simmons on the Brooklyn Nets roster — a team can’t acquire two players on designated max extensions via trade — his name has surfaced as arguably Miami’s most valuable trade asset.

It’s understandable why the Heat would be reluctant to move the 25-year-old — he’s improved his game every year of his five-year career and has transformed into one of the league’s most versatile defenders.

Despite the swirling rumors, Adebayo told the Miami Herald that he hopes to follow in Udonis Haslem’s footsteps and remain in the 305 for the remainder of his career.

“If I could, I would,” Adebayo told the Miami Herald. “Just to have that opportunity to be around this community for my whole career. A lot of the community has seen me grow up. Going from a random 14th draft pick to being a cornerstone in this organization and to become something bigger. It’s just one of those things that’s dope when people grow with you.” “I feel like [the Heat] know what they have (in me). You get a guy who’s hard-nosed, who’s going to get it out of the mud, who’s not going to quite on his teammates. It’s just mutual respect. I feel like a lot of teams want me, but it’s just a respect thing.”

.@Bam1of1 considers himself a Heat Lifer pic.twitter.com/ebrXFxyBcM — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 30, 2022

Adebayo signed a five-year, $163 max extension prior to the 2020-21 season, which kicked in last season. The one-time All-Star and three-time All-Defensive honoree is set to make $30.4 million next season, the second-year of the extension. He averaged 19.1 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game last season, shooting 55.7 percent from the floor and 75.3 percent from the charity stripe.

Adebayo also added that he hopes to call himself “Mr. 305 2.0” towards the end of his NBA career. Maybe that’s a sign he’s not getting traded anytime soon, right?