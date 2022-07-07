Miami Heat sign undrafted big Orlando Robinson

The Miami Heat have signed undrafted center Orlando Robinson to an Exhibit-10 contract, the team announced Thursday. That means he will now have a chance to compete for a two-way spot — currently held by Mychal Mulder and Javonte Smart — in training camp.

It's an Exhibit 10 for center Orlando Robinson, who went undrafted out of Fresno State. Robinson will have a chance to compete for one of the Heat's two-way contracts this offseason/training camp. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) July 7, 2022

Robinson, a rookie, has started all of Miami’s Summer League games thus far. The 7-foot big has posted 8.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 20.6 minutes per game, shooting 55.6 percent from the floor and 66.7 percent from the free-throw line.

Robinson, who played three seasons at Fresno State, was one of the top centers of the Mountain West last season. He averaged 19.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.2 blocks and one steal per contest in 36 games, shooting 48.4 percent with a 35.2 3-point percentage and 71.6 free-throw percentage.

In his Bulldog career, he’s averaged 15.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, one block and 0.9 steals on 47.6 percent shooting, including 32.2 percent shooting from 3-point range and 71.4 percent from the charity stripe. He was a two-time All-Mountain West member and an All-Defensive team honoree in his final season.

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned for updates.