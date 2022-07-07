 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Miami Heat sign undrafted big Orlando Robinson

Robinson is the latest to enter the Heat developmental system.

By MattHanifan_
2022 NBA California Classic - Golden State Warriors v Miami Heat Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The Miami Heat have signed undrafted center Orlando Robinson to an Exhibit-10 contract, the team announced Thursday. That means he will now have a chance to compete for a two-way spot — currently held by Mychal Mulder and Javonte Smart — in training camp.

Robinson, a rookie, has started all of Miami’s Summer League games thus far. The 7-foot big has posted 8.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 20.6 minutes per game, shooting 55.6 percent from the floor and 66.7 percent from the free-throw line.

Robinson, who played three seasons at Fresno State, was one of the top centers of the Mountain West last season. He averaged 19.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.2 blocks and one steal per contest in 36 games, shooting 48.4 percent with a 35.2 3-point percentage and 71.6 free-throw percentage.

In his Bulldog career, he’s averaged 15.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, one block and 0.9 steals on 47.6 percent shooting, including 32.2 percent shooting from 3-point range and 71.4 percent from the charity stripe. He was a two-time All-Mountain West member and an All-Defensive team honoree in his final season.

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned for updates.

