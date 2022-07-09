The Miami Heat officially signed undrafted big Orlando Robinson, who’s currently apart of their Summer League roster, to an Exhibit 10 contract Thursday.

Exhibit-10 contracts are essentially one-year, non-guaranteed minimum contracts that serves as a training camp invitation to compete for the available two-way spots. Teams cannot have more than six Exhibit 10 contracts at a single time and must be converted to two-way contracts before the season begins. If said players don’t make the roster, they could always sign with the G-League affiliate.

From team-to-team, this is a relatively common for the top Summer League players if they’re not already on contract. For example, Miami can’t give an Exhibit 10 contract to Nikola Jovic, Haywood Highsmith or Omer Yurtseven — whom are all on their Summer League roster — because the former just signed his rookie contract while the latter pair are on standard minimums (that are non guaranteed).

For a much better explanation about Exhibit 10 contracts, click here.

The Heat have not shied away from signing Exhibit-10’s in the past. Last year, it signed D.J. Stewart and Marcus Garrett to Exhibit 10 deals; In 2020, it did so with Max Strus, Paul Eboua and Breein Tyree; in 2019, it was Chris Silva, Kyle Alexander and Jeremiah Martin (as cited here), among others. So on and so forth. They were added as apart of the last CBA (in 2017).

Currently on the Heat roster, the Heat have a pair of two-way players in Mychal Mulder and Javonte Smart, both of who are also on the Summer League roster. Even though their two-way spots are technically solidified — if we’ve learned anything about the NBA over the past several years, it’s that nothing is guaranteed. Miami could keep the two or waive them and bring fresh two-way’s in, if they so choose to.

With its Vegas Summer League journey tipping off today, let’s examine which potential Heat Summer League players could snatch an Exhibit 10 spot. Here are my top-six candidates, even though every single player on the roster is worthy:

Marcus Garrett

Guard | 6’5” | 205 lbs. | Age: 23

2021-22 stats with Heat (12 games): 13 PTS | 23 REB | 7 AST | 5 STL | 3 BLK | 28.0 TS%

2021-22 stats with Sioux Falls (8 games): 12.4 PPG | 8.3 RPG | 4.5 APG | 2.0 SPG | 47.6 TS% | 16.4 PER

2022 Summer League stats: None recorded

Skinny: After Gabe Vincent and Max Strus graduated from Miami’s two-way boot camp, both spots became obtainable entering 2021-22. Like I mentioned above, Garrett was an Exhibit 10 contract recipient a year ago and snatched one of the two-way contracts — the other eventually being signed by Caleb Martin in August. He was waived last year after undergoing midseason wrist surgery, but will be on Miami’s Summer League squad in Vegas. Garrett is a tenacious point-of-attack defender that showed traces of shot-creation and spot-up shooting ability. Could history repeat itself?

Kyle Allman Jr.

Guard | 6’4” | 175 lbs. | Age: 24

2021-22 stats in the LNB Pro A League (34 games): 15.0 PPG | 3.8 RPG | 4.6 APG | 1.0 SPG | 45.1 FG% | 36.5 3P%

2022 Summer League stats (3 games): 9.0 PPG | 3.3 RPG | 6.0 APG | 1.3 SPG | 31.0 FG% | 35.7 3P%

Skinny: After the Heat’s third California Classic contest against the Golden State Warriors, I dubbed Allman Jr. as a player “to keep an eye on.” Allman was the squad’s de facto point guard and did a beautiful job setting up his teammates — namely Nikola Jovic, who tallied 25 points on 9-of-16 shooting. He’s explosive off-the-dribble getting the rim and has a smooth shot release with good lift. He’s also been pretty competitive defensively — something the Heat love. Again, I’d keep an eye on him.

Bryce Hamilton

Guard | 6’4” | 205 lbs. | Senior | Age: 21

2021-22 stats at UNLV (32 games): 21.8 PPG | 5.0 RPG | 2.2 APG | 0.8 SPG | 43.0 FG% | 34.6 3P% | 53.8 TS% | 23.8 PER

2022 Summer League stats (3 games): 4.3 PPG | 2.7 RPG | 55.6 FG%

Skinny: Hamilton has only logged 12.9 minutes per game over these first three Summer League games, but capped-off the California Classic with nine points and seven rebounds on 4-of-6 shooting in 21 minutes. Dating back to his days with UNLV, Hamilton is a potent multi-level scorer who excels off-the-dribble and is crafty when he wants to get to his spots. He hasn’t gotten much of an opportunity to showcase his shot creation thus far — and I’m not sure his work load will increase in Vegas — but I wouldn’t be surprised if he shows out if he receives the opportunity. You never know, he might heat up in either of two gyms — Cox Pavilion or Thomas & Mack Center — housed by his alumni.

Jalen Adaway

Guard/Forward | 6’5” | 210 lbs. | Senior | Age: 23

2021-22 stats at St. Bonaventure (32 games): 15.3 PPG | 5.9 RPG | 1.0 SPG | 1.0 BPG | 47.4 FG% | 37.6 3P% | 55.7 TS% | 17.8 PER

2022 Summer League stats (2 games): 3.0 PPG | 2.0 RPG | 1.0 SPG | 66.7 FG%

Skinny: Adaway was another player that hasn’t gotten much run, but impressed in the final game of the Classic: 6 points (2-3 FG), 4 rebounds (2 offensive), 2 STL in 15 minutes. Defensively, Adaway has very good anticipation and moves well laterally. He’s pressed opposing ball-handers one-on-one and carries the classic bulldog mentality on that end. Offensively, he’s showcased more than capable slashing ability in his limited on-ball reps, but will also crash the glass and maintain his high-energy activity off-ball. He’s a talented player, but his mentality shows out above all.

Jamaree Bouyea

Guard | 6’1” | 180 lbs. | Senior | Age: 22

2021-22 stats at San Francisco (34 games): 17.3 PPG | 5.0 RPG | 4.0 APG | 1.8 SPG | 0.9 BPG | 47.0 FG% | 36.7 3P% | 57.1 TS% | 22.0 PER

2022 Summer League stats (3 games): 5.7 PPG | 3.0 RPG | 3.3 APG | 1.0 SPG | 37.5 FG%

Skinny: Bouyea makes his presence known whenever he’s on the floor, but in a way you might not expect. As one of Miami’s top true point guards on its Summer League squad, Bouyea’s always under control and is good at taking care of the rock. His on-court savviness, strength and pristine body control allows him to get into the lane and make the right play more often than not. He plays bigger than he is defensively at the point-of-attack. He can guard both guard positions and tends to be handsy, giving little-to-no airspace to operate. Even though his stats don’t pop off — similarly to the others I mentioned — I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s a training camp invite.

Bryson Williams

Forward | 6’8” | 228 lbs. | Senior | Age: 24

2021-22 stats at Texas Tech (37 games): 14.1 PPG | 4.2 RPG | 1.1 SPG | 0.5 BPG | 53.5 FG% | 41.7 3P% | 61.0 TS% | 23.6 PER

2022 Summer League stats (3 games): 3.5 PPG | 1.5 RPG | 0.5 SPG | 30.0 FG%

Skinny: With Omer Yurtseven set to return for the majority of Summer League (he’ll miss Saturday’s opener), Williams, who’s been Robinson’s back up at the 5, is the only forward on my list. Williams holsters a bulky frame, but is very mobile small-ball 5 that can space the floor, even though he was reluctant to shoot in the 3-ball with his few touches in the Classic. He’s a good athlete and a very capable rebounder, so I expect him to get at least a little run in Vegas with the hope of securing a Exhibit 10 spot. He played six years (!!!!!!) of college basketball at UTEP, Fresno State and Texas Tech, so he’s certainly got the experience and wherewithal for high-level basketball. It’s just a question whether he receives the opportunity or not; that goes for every player on this list, too.

Here is the Heat’s full Summer League roster:

**Subject to change**

G: Javonte Smart

G: Mychal Mulder

F: Haywood Highsmith

F: Nikola Jovic

C: Omer Yurtseven

——————————————

G: Marcus Garrett

G: Jamaree Bouyea

G: Dru Smith

G/F: Bryce Hamilton

F: Jalen Adaway

F: Aaron Wheeler

F: Jamal Cain

F: Kyle Allman Jr.

C: Orlando Robinson

C: Bryson Williams

