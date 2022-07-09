 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Details emerge on Martin, Oladipo contracts

Both have a player option in the final year of their deals.

By Diego Quezada
/ new
2022 NBA Playoffs - Miami Heat v Boston Celtics Photo by Chris Marion/NBAE via Getty Images

Now that the ink has dried on contracts for Victor Oladipo and Caleb Martin to remain with the Miami Heat, Keith Smart of Spotrac has found some details for both of them. He said that Martin’s three-year, $20 million contract has a player option for the third year. The deal also includes a 15% trade bonus, Smart said.

Smart also tweeted out the final numbers for Oladipo’s two-year contract. He’ll make $8.75 million this upcoming season. The second season, which has a player option, clocks in at $9.45 million for the former No. 2 overall pick.

As I mentioned previously, initial reports shortly after 6 p.m. June 30 said that Oladipo would sign a one-year, $11 million contract with Miami. But Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald said July 6 that the Heat and Oladipo had agreed to restructure his contract to offer more flexibility for both sides — Oladipo would get the security of a second year, while the Heat get a lower salary than anticipated.

Markieff Morris and Udonis Haslem remain free agents from last year’s team.

