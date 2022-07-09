Details emerge on Martin, Oladipo contracts

Now that the ink has dried on contracts for Victor Oladipo and Caleb Martin to remain with the Miami Heat, Keith Smart of Spotrac has found some details for both of them. He said that Martin’s three-year, $20 million contract has a player option for the third year. The deal also includes a 15% trade bonus, Smart said.

Caleb Martin got part of the Non-Tax MLE that was equal to the Tax MLE from Miami. The final year of his three-year deal is a player option. Deal also includes a 15% trade bonus.



(Deleted previous tweet that said deal was also non-guaranteed in final season. That was incorrect.) — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) July 9, 2022

Smart also tweeted out the final numbers for Oladipo’s two-year contract. He’ll make $8.75 million this upcoming season. The second season, which has a player option, clocks in at $9.45 million for the former No. 2 overall pick.

Victor Oladipo's two-year deal with the Miami Heat looks like this:



2022-23: $8,750,000

2023-24: $9,450,000



The second season is a player option. Both years are fully guaranteed. No incentives.@spotrac — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) July 9, 2022

As I mentioned previously, initial reports shortly after 6 p.m. June 30 said that Oladipo would sign a one-year, $11 million contract with Miami. But Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald said July 6 that the Heat and Oladipo had agreed to restructure his contract to offer more flexibility for both sides — Oladipo would get the security of a second year, while the Heat get a lower salary than anticipated.

Markieff Morris and Udonis Haslem remain free agents from last year’s team.