Not that I need to give all a reminder, but after earning the top-seed in the regular season, the Miami Heat fell just one darn shot game short of making the NBA Finals last season, losing to the Boston Celtics in seven games.

The organization brought back some important pieces — namely Caleb Martin, who might start at the 4 this season, and Victor Oladipo, who finally has a fully healthy offseason to improve — while conversely losing one of its most important players in P.J. Tucker.

But, most importantly, a new season is on the horizon for the Heat to wash the bitter taste out its mouth and hopefully chase a fourth NBA Title. But first: Who and when will they play?

The full NBA schedule is set to be released on Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 3:00 p.m. ET, the league announced early Tuesday morning.

️ The NBA will announce its complete game and national television schedules for the 2022-23 regular season tomorrow, Wednesday, August 17, at 3 PM ET. pic.twitter.com/H6Fo2Sotms — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) August 16, 2022

Though its Christmas and opening night schedule have already been released, with Miami on neither. They have announced, however, a couple early Heat games as well as a few noteworthy reunions with players against their former teams leaguewide.

Anywho, up until the full schedule release, we’ll be continuing to update when Miami plays who on what date for the 2022-23 campaign. Let’s hop into it:

Tough early schedule! There’s a possibility!

Hearing the Heat early season schedule has a bunch of tough East opponents on it — Five Reasons Sports (@5ReasonsSports) August 16, 2022

Heat-Bulls on Oct. 19:

Confirmed: The #Bulls will open the 2022-23 season on October 19th at Miami. The home opener will be October 22nd on a Saturday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers. #TakeThat — David Kaplan (@thekapman) August 16, 2022

No Orlando?? No Orlando!! The Heat will (presumably) begin its 2022-23 season at home against Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls on Oct. 19. The time of the game has yet to be determined.

Heat-Celtics on Oct. 21:

Two more notable early-season games on 2022-23 NBA schedule, sources say:



- Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo open the year on road vs. 76ers, Oct. 20

- Celtics at Heat on Oct. 21 in rematch of the Eastern Conference finals https://t.co/pJU7gGf0Jk — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 16, 2022

In a rematch of the 2021-22 Eastern Conference Finals, the Heat will take on the Boston Celtics on Oct. 21. It’s noteworthy to point out that Boston will be at home against the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 19, so one could assume this will be the second game of the schedule for both teams.

Heat-Hawks on Jan. 16:

Sources: NBA’s Jan. 16 Martin Luther King Jr. Day slate on TNT:



Heat vs. Hawks in Atlanta

Suns vs. Grizzlies in Memphis — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 16, 2022

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.