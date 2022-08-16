 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Heat rumors: Tracking Miami’s schedule leaks

The Heat will reportedly begin its 2022-23 season against the Chicago Bulls on Oct. 19!

2022 NBA Playoffs - Miami Heat v Boston Celtics Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Not that I need to give all a reminder, but after earning the top-seed in the regular season, the Miami Heat fell just one darn shot game short of making the NBA Finals last season, losing to the Boston Celtics in seven games.

The organization brought back some important pieces — namely Caleb Martin, who might start at the 4 this season, and Victor Oladipo, who finally has a fully healthy offseason to improve — while conversely losing one of its most important players in P.J. Tucker.

But, most importantly, a new season is on the horizon for the Heat to wash the bitter taste out its mouth and hopefully chase a fourth NBA Title. But first: Who and when will they play?

The full NBA schedule is set to be released on Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 3:00 p.m. ET, the league announced early Tuesday morning.

Though its Christmas and opening night schedule have already been released, with Miami on neither. They have announced, however, a couple early Heat games as well as a few noteworthy reunions with players against their former teams leaguewide.

Anywho, up until the full schedule release, we’ll be continuing to update when Miami plays who on what date for the 2022-23 campaign. Let’s hop into it:

Tough early schedule! There’s a possibility!

Heat-Bulls on Oct. 19:

No Orlando?? No Orlando!! The Heat will (presumably) begin its 2022-23 season at home against Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls on Oct. 19. The time of the game has yet to be determined.

Heat-Celtics on Oct. 21:

In a rematch of the 2021-22 Eastern Conference Finals, the Heat will take on the Boston Celtics on Oct. 21. It’s noteworthy to point out that Boston will be at home against the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 19, so one could assume this will be the second game of the schedule for both teams.

Heat-Hawks on Jan. 16:

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

