Haslem to announce decision on future plans Sunday

Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Thursday that Udonis Haslem will make an official statement on his future plans Sunday at his youth camp. Winderman said that he could not “fathom such an informal venue for a retirement setting,” suggesting he’ll return for a 20th NBA season.

As I discussed Tuesday, Haslem had yet to make a final decision. His late father, Johnnie, wanted him to return for a 20th season, but the three-time NBA champion said that “his vision has changed a little bit.”

For the last several years, Miami Heat fans on Twitter debate the merits of offering Haslem a roster spot. As I said a year ago, the argument that the veteran “wastes a roster spot” crumbles upon scrutiny. The Heat have used the two-way roster spots for developmental prospects.

The list of undrafted players Miami has developed since Haslem became a seldom-used player is long — Tyler Johnson, Derrick Jones Jr., Rodney McGruder, Duncan Robinson, Kendrick Nunn, Max Strus, Gabe Vincent and Omer Yurtseven. Haslem, in fact, mentors young players like Yurtseven. He doesn’t take a spot from a diamond in the rough. He takes a spot that would go to someone Miami would waive after a few months, like Kyle Guy or Mychal Mulder.