Tyler Herro wants to run it back. Of course he does.

If Herro signs an extension before the season begins, he would be essentially untrade-able for a year.

By Diego Quezada
/ new
2022 NBA Playoffs - Boston Celtics v Miami Heat Photo by Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

During a recent interview, Tyler Herro said that he wanted the Miami Heat to “run it back” and added, “I think that’s what we’re doing.”

Last month, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald said that Miami is “moving ahead with its current roster for next season.” The Heat are reportedly unwilling to offer either Bam Adebayo or Jimmy Butler in a trade for Kevin Durant — and one assumes, Donovan Mitchell.

On some level, Herro is right. It doesn’t appear that the Heat will trade for either Durant or Mitchell. The asking price is too high. But Herro also is up for an extension right now. And if he signs one, he would be essentially untrade-able until the 2023 off-season. Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald said that the expectation is that the Heat will wait until closer to the mid-October deadline to sign Herro to the extension “to keep its options open as long as possible, especially with the Durant and Mitchell situations still unresolved.”

Herro wants his money. He doesn’t want to get traded.

