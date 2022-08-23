 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Heat to retire Haslem’s No. 40 jersey

Haslem will have spent 20 seasons with Miami.

By Diego Quezada
/ new
Cleveland Cavaliers v Miami Heat Photo by Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

In discussing the Miami Heat signing three-time NBA champion Udonis Haslem to a final one-year contract, Pat Riley confirmed that the Heat will retire the Miami native’s No. 40 jersey.

Haslem, who is the all-time Heat leader in rebounds, will play his 20th NBA season with Miami. Only two other players, Kobe Bryant and Dirk Nowitzki, have played that many seasons with one franchise.

This news, of course, was always going to happen. During the halftime ceremony to retire Chris Bosh’s No. 1 jersey in March 2019, Riley pointed to Dwyane Wade and Haslem and said, “You’re next.” Wade then had his jersey retired just before the COVID-19 pandemic led the NBA to suspend its season.

When the Heat held a ceremony to retire Shaquille O’Neal’s jersey in December 2016, the 7-foot-1 center thanked Haslem for his work next to him as Miami’s starting power forward. O’Neal also thanked Alonzo Mourning, who was the first Heat player to have his jersey retired.

Unlike Mourning, O’Neal, Wade and Bosh, Haslem never made an All-Star team. But his longevity and leadership with the Heat over the past 19 seasons more than proves himself as worthy of the jersey retirement honor.

More From Hot Hot Hoops

Loading comments...