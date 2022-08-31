Miami Heat unveil 2022-23 Classic Edition jersey selection

The Miami Heat unveiled what their Classic Edition jerseys that they will wear for the 2022-23 season Wednesday, and it isn’t something completely new like the previous City Edition Miami Vice Edition jerseys were.

Spoiler: It was the very first home jersey that the Heat donned when the franchise debuted in the 1988-89 season.

Debuted in 1988. Returning in 2023.



Our Classic jersey is back for the 35th season of HEAT Basketball. pic.twitter.com/BOXAOGOfR1 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) August 31, 2022

These uniforms were eventually replaced by the current Heat home uniforms worn today by Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler and Co.

According to Heat host and WLPG Local 10 reporter Will Manso, Miami plans to wear these white Throwback jerseys 20 times this season, though the select games chosen have yet to be announced. The last time the Heat wore these uniforms was during the 2015-16 season, when they also debuted the military unis.

The Heat unveil the classic jersey they’ll wear for 20 games this season.



The team originally wore this jersey from 1988-1999, and the last time they wore these white throwbacks was in the 2015-16 season. They go on sale in the fall. pic.twitter.com/gE6HSaPMcY — Will Manso (@WillManso) August 31, 2022

The Heat are one of several teams — including the Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets and the Phoenix Suns — who are going to be wearing throwback uniforms throughout the season to commemorate the franchise’s old roots.

The Lakers will be sporting Minneapolis Lakers blue and gold threads from the 1950’s; The Nets recently announced they’re going to don their “Stars and Stripes” threads from 50 years ago; the Rockets are throwing it back to uniforms from when they played in San Diego from 1967-71. So on and so forth. For a full list, click here:

Nevertheless, and I’m biased saying this, but it’s difficult to find a better selection of throwback uniforms better than the Heat, who have produced very good uniforms year-after-year for fans to buy.

And they did a good job with their selection again.

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned for details.