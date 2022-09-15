Heat not getting star anytime soon

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald wrote a column today telling Miami Heat fans, “Time for a reality check: There’s no new big star walking through the doors of the FTX Arena, and it might be awhile before that changes.”

NEW: Waiting for Heat to land another star? Might be awhile, with another star speaking out this week. A message to Heat fans about yearning: https://t.co/yBwHR0iSH6 — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) September 15, 2022

Jackson then quotes Damian Lillard’s recent appearance on The Dave Pasche Podcast, in which the eight-time All-Star said that he plans to be a Portland Trail Blazer for life. He also quotes Bradley Beal, who said that winning a championship with the Washington Wizards would mean more to him than teaming up with four other All-Stars. The Heat have reportedly coveted Beal since 2019.

"Winning a championship here would mean the world to me. That would mean more than up, leaving, and playing with four other All-Stars. I firmly believe in my heart that I can win here."



- Bradley Beal — Quinton Mayo (@RealQuintonMayo) July 8, 2022

Jackson ends saying, “If you’re going to yearn, yearn for Kyle Lowry and Victor Oladipo to return to their 2019 All-Star form.” I’ve said the same — that’s the way they can remain competitive with the Eastern Conference contenders that improved in the off-season. And if they make a trade for a power forward to replace P.J. Tucker, then they’re back in contention.