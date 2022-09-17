Miami Heat to travel to Baha Mar, Bahamas for 2022 training camp

Ah, the imminent return of fall (despite the relentless South Florida sunny weather) and with it comes NBA basketball and news of training camp sessions and preseason action. And this time the Miami HEAT will need to pack plenty of sunscreen.

The team have announced they will be holding their annual Media Day at the FTX Arena on Monday, September 26. They will then be traveling to Baha Mar in the Bahamas for the 2022 Training Camp from Tuesday, September 27 through Saturday, October 1 at the Baha Mar Convention Center.

The team will conduct two-a-day practice sessions Tuesday through Friday at the award-winning luxury resort’s Convention, Arts and Entertainment Center. According to their press release, the team will then conclude training camp on Saturday with a practice session open to invited guests and kids from the Bahamas Youth Basketball Federation, before returning to Miami on Saturday afternoon.

“We are honored to be chosen as the host destination for The Miami HEAT 2022 Training Camp and thrilled to be entering a multi-year partnership with the three-time NBA champions,” said Graeme Davis, President of Baha Mar, a 200,000 square foot indoor and outdoor convention facility featuring “state-of-the-art courts for players, elevated seating experiences for viewers, and leading technology to film and broadcast training”.

“A quick flight from Miami, Baha Mar is the leading Caribbean destination for world-class athletes and sporting events,” continued Davis. “We look forward to welcoming the team for a week of training, coupled with the opportunity to explore the resort’s wide array of amenities, experiences and world-class restaurants.”