 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Miami Heat selling $1 tickets for Red, White & Pink charity scrimmage

HEAT Nation’s first sneak preview of this year’s squad will take place October 3rd.

By Surya Fernandez
/ new
The Miami HEAT Red, White &amp; Pink Game Photo by Marc Serota/NBAE via Getty Images

We’re just weeks away from the Miami HEAT returning to the FTX Arena for Media Day and off to the Bahamas for training camp. Following that is the Red, White & Pink annual charity scrimmage with proceeds benefiting cancer care and research at the Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health South Florida.

The fan-favorite event at the FTX Arena features the first look at the 2022-23 HEAT roster and tickets only cost one dollar for general admission, with parking below in the P2 garage also available for five dollars.

Click here to purchase the $1 tickets on Ticketmaster for the Red, White & Pink Game presented by Baptist Health.

More From Hot Hot Hoops

Loading comments...