Jimmy Butler posted a picture with Kelly Olynyk. Would a reunion help the Heat?

Jimmy Butler recently posted a picture of himself with former teammate Kelly Olynyk on his Instagram Story. The photo got some thinking — would the Miami Heat welcome a reunion with the Canadian?

Jimmy out here recruiting whales again with that hole at the 4 pic.twitter.com/Q5KxZ8vAsP — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) September 16, 2022

Olynyk developed great chemistry with Bam Adebayo during their three-and-a-half seasons together. He can shoot 3-pointers. He also is a skilled passer. Unfortunately, he doesn’t have the defensive ability to relieve Adebayo and Butler from taking on tough assignments, as P.J. Tucker and Jae Crowder did.

In the 2020-21 season, both Butler and Adebayo made the All-Defensive Second Team, but they were two of the only Heat players who could hold their own on defense that year. It was midway through that season that the Heat traded Olynyk and Avery Bradley to the Houston Rockets for Victor Oladipo.

Olynyk is under contract through the 2023-24 season. His salary for this year is $12.8 million. (He is the Detroit Pistons’ highest-paid player.) Duncan Robinson’s salary is $16.9 million, but it seems unlikely that the Detroit Pistons would want that contract. Olynyk also isn’t worth giving up a first-round pick.

It’s hard to see the Heat trading for Olynyk now, but he wouldn’t be a bad backup on a second stint with Miami.