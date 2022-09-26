Jimmy Butler: ‘I don’t play the four’

Miami Heat fans who hoped that Erik Spoelstra would start his five best players — which would slide Jimmy Butler to the power forward position — may have been disappointed when the six-time All-Star said, “I don’t play the four” during media day.

“I could play the 4, yes. If they absolutely need me to play the four I could yes. If they absolutely wanted to have a conversation about playing the 4, I could yes. But I’m not playing the 4.”@5OTF_ pic.twitter.com/tlvct1b113 — alex (@tropicalblanket) September 26, 2022

Now, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald noted that Butler was smiling. Longtime Heat fans may remember that Chris Bosh did not want to play center when he first joined Miami. But during the Heat’s 2012 championship run, the team was best with LeBron James at the four and Bosh at the five.

This iteration of the Heat would also maximize its roster with Butler at the four. Surround him with Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry and two of Tyler Herro, Victor Oladipo and Max Strus — that’s your best lineup. Jae Crowder and P.J. Tucker were both great small-ball fours earlier in the Butler era. Unfortunately, no one currently on the Heat can fill that role.

Of course, playing Butler at the four may be something Spoelstra goes too more in the playoffs than during the 82-game slog of the regular season. Caleb Martin said that he’d love to start at power forward today.

Caleb Martin has added 8 pounds as he transitions to more minutes at PF for Heat — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) September 26, 2022

The Heat will also look to Haywood Highsmith and maybe even Darius Days, who is on a two-way contract, to soak up minutes at the four.