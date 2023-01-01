Miami Heat 2022 Year-In-Review

Happy New Year, everyone! The Miami Heat ended the 2022 calendar year with a bang last night, as Tyler Herro’s buzzer beater — the last NBA field goal attempt leaguewide in 2022 — gave the Heat a 126-123 win over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night.

The Heat had a roller coaster of a 2022, mired by injuries, inconsistency and mediocrity (towards the end). Nevertheless, let’s jog down memory lane! From buckets to brawls to offseason scuttlebutt, let’s go over the best moments, performances, give out some awards, dive into some numbers and more!

Without further ado, let’s jump into it!

Most memorable moments from the 2022 calendar year:

(Disclaimer: I’m sure I’m missing a few that you ere more fond of than some mentioned. But let’s enjoy the jog down memory lane regardless.)

Jan. 8 — Miami’s avalanche against Phoenix:

The then-24-15 Miami Heat were hammered with injuries, most notably to Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler, to begin the 2022 calendar year, which forced the Heat to sign a bunch of 10-day hardship players. While towards the end of their run, the Heat had to travel on the road without its two stars against the Phoenix Suns, who had a league-best 30-8 record at the time, including 17-4 at home.

Against a fully healthy Suns squad, Miami poured on 123 points, knocking down 22 3-pointers (on 44 attempts) with six double figure scorers — spearheaded by Tyler Herro (33 points, 12-20 FG, 3-4 3PT) and Duncan Robinson (27 points, 9-17 FG, 8-16 3PT) en route to the 23-point victory. It resulted in the worst Phoenix Suns home loss — by far — of the 2021-22 regular season.

We all know what happened in Game 7, however.

Jan. 12 — The Dangerous Loomers were born:

Ah, who can forget this! Heat fans across social media (rightfully) went rabid after ESPN published an article in early January that lumped the Heat — who was third in the East at 25-15 (3.0 GB of 1st) and sixth in the NBA in NET Rating at the time — with the Los Angeles Lakers (7th in West, 10.5 GB, 21st in NET) as “Dangerous Loomers”. Miami didn’t make the cut of the six contenders mentioned, when you could’ve easily made the case that Miami was as much of a contender as their counterparts.

And the Lakers? At no point were the Heat belonged the same tier as the Lakers last season. Nope. Even with a healthy LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

DANGEROUS LOOMERS — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) March 31, 2022

Jan. 23 — Butler takes Heat triple-double crown from LeBron James:

In late January, Jimmy Butler further etched himself into Miami Heat lore, passing LeBron James for the most triple-doubles in franchise history.....against LeBron James himself.

While it might not have been Butler’s most memorable triple-double against James in a Heat uniform, it was still very memorable. Butler finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists, giving the Heat a 113-107 victory, despite a 33-point effort from James.

Feb. 17 — Duncan Robinson becomes the fastest to 700 made 3-pointers:

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Duncan Robinson is the fastest player in NBA History to 100, 200, 300, 400, 500, 600 and 700 3-pointers (wait until later so I can continue this, too). Awfully impressive for a player who’s dealt with plenty of adversity over the last couple of seasons.

March 7 — Victor Oladipo’s (second Heat) return:

After nearly 300 days, Victor Oladipo — who appeared in just four games with Miami the season prior before suffering a season-ending quad injury, prompting his second surgery in as many years — returned to the court against the team that traded him to Miami, the Houston Rockets. He finished with 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting with a pair of triples, in addition to one rebound and four assists in 15 minutes.

March 23 — The Butler-Spoelstra-Haslem altercation:

Adversity wasn’t shy to appear in the dog days of the 2021-22 regular season.

In mid-March, the Heat suffered their first (and only) four-game skid of the season. The second of those four games came against the Golden State Warriors without Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, or Draymond Green. And believe me, it wasn’t pretty.

At the start of the third quarter, tempers flared between Butler, Haslem and Spoelstra on the bench after a Warriors’ big second-half run. Butler challenged Spoelstra to fight him, Haslem and Butler both claimed they would whoop each other’s ***, Spoelstra slammed a clipboard on the ground in the most hilarious fashion.

The wheels might’ve been slightly coming off the wagon for Miami (at the time), but it was one of the more humorous memories in hindsight. Even Spoelstra joked about it after the game, saying the trio was discussing their postgame dinner plans.

Yoooo spolestra threw the clipboard at butler too pic.twitter.com/uAIQiqsc0Y — … (@DixonMadeUrkel) March 24, 2022

April 3 — Kyle Lowry’s return to Toronto:

Lowry returned to Toronto towards the tail-end of the regular season for the first time since getting traded. A sold-out Scotiabank arena showered him with cheers and gave him a very memorable pregame tribute.

Welcome Back, Kyle. Massive ovation from the #Raptors faithful tonight: pic.twitter.com/JnqxRT66Gh — Adam Laskaris (@adam_la2karis) April 3, 2022

Heartwarming moment for the 36-year-old point guard, who won a championship with Toronto in 2018-19 and is recognized by some (most) as the greatest Raptor of all-time!

April 7 — Heat clinch No. 1 seed in East for first time in nearly a decade:

Along with some of the bad moments came some of the best! Despite the late-season skid — where the Miami were fighting off the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics for the conference’s top seed — Miami eventually earned the No. 1 seed with just a few games left in the season. Miami clinched on April 7 with losses by the Sixers (to Toronto) and Celtics (to Milwaukee), the first time they clinched the East’s No. 1 seed since 2012-13.

Looming dangerously in the 1 seed pic.twitter.com/1yXKlEfklj — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) April 8, 2022

May 12 — ‘Tobias Harris over me?!’

The famous words uttered by Jimmy Butler after eliminating the Philadelphia 76ers — who chose to sign Harris to a long-term extension over Butler after the 2018-19 season — in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The best athletes find anything to motivate them. Well, we now know one thing that motivated Butler, who averaged 27.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.7 steals in the series.

May 27 — Butler’s Game 6 versus Boston:

No, this won’t be the last time we’ll mention Butler’s epic 47-point Game 6 against Boston. You could simply make an argument that this was the most memorable moment in recent Heat playoff memory, given the circumstances.

May 27 — Udonis Haslem trash-talked Draymond Green?:

Ahead of Miami’s Game 6 clash with Boston, Warriors forward Draymond Green commented that they were going to play Boston in the NBA Finals after clinching the Western Conference against the Dallas Mavericks.

It’s safe to say that Haslem wasn’t happy. Per Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes:

“Draymond broke the code,” Haslem told Yahoo Sports after the Heat’s 111-103 victory. “You ain’t supposed to say some s*** like that. That’s disrespectful. He know better than that.” “He let Shaq peer pressure him into saying some s*** he ain’t got no business saying,” Haslem told Yahoo Sports. “I didn’t sleep much after he said that. That was some bulls***.”

While it didn’t come true, Haslem’s comments did make rounds on social media because what doesn’t nowadays?

June 23 — Heat draft Nikola Jovic:

There was plenty of discussion in the days/hours leading up to the draft on whether the Heat would keep the No. 27 pick, either trading back into last couple of picks of the first-round, early second-round or move out of the draft in its entirety!

But they didn’t! Instead, they selected 6-foot-10 19-year forward Nikola Jovic, an intruiging prospect that not many outside of the draft circle knew much about. Here was what I wrote about Jovic on draft night:

After all the pre-draft speculation of Miami potentially trading back, Pat Riley and the Heat brain trust must’ve really liked Jovic’s game. And it’s hard to blame them — at 6-foot-11, he can handle, playmake, has shooting upside, can get to the rim without outstanding athleticism and is good off-the-ball. Defensively, he leaves something to be desired, but he’s going to one of the best developmental organizations in the league that will help him round out that portion of his game. And, again, he’s only 19! While it might be against the grain of the tough, hard-nosed athlete that can defend multiple positions, this is an excellent upside pick from Miami, even if he’s not counted on to produce a ton right away.

June 30 — Heat immersed in Kevin Durant sweepstakes:

Remember the colossal shock wave, just hours before the start of NBA Free Agency, that Kevin Durant sent around the NBA when he requested a trade? And when it was reported that the Phoenix Suns and the Miami Heat were at the top of his list? Good times! Well, at least in the moment it was — the rest, when it was dragged out like a uneventful three-hour movie, was exhausting.

Phoenix and Miami are among two of the teams that Kevin Durant has on his wish list, sources tell ESPN, but the Nets plan to move Durant where they can get the best possible deal. With four years on his contract, there's no shortage of teams willing to unload assets for Durant. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2022

(The same happened for Kyrie Irving and Donovan Mitchell, too, but those weren’t as substantial.)

July 27 — Jimmy Butler’s extensions! No no, not a contract extension, but hair extensions!:

Yes, Jimmy Butler says his summer dreads were not “extensions” — but they were, indeed, extensions. Butler spontaneously sending NBA Twitter and the internet into a swirl with his new look was one of the most memorable parts of the Heat offseason, which as you could see, wasn’t very eventful transaction-wise.

Aug. 23 — UD returns for one final dance!:

One last dance! Udonis Haslem’s return to Miami for his 20th season was one of last dominoes to fall this last offseason. But also perhaps one of the most memorable! The OG was apart of all three of the Heat’s NBA Titles — in 2005-06, 2011-12 and 2012-13 — having spent each of his 20 NBA seasons in South Beach. Haslem has arguably Miami’s most famous sportsmen, for how long he’s been in the city and, most importantly, all that he’s done in the community. So it was a cool moment when he announced he was going to be back for one last hoorah!

Oct. 22 — Caleb Martin-Christian Koloko feud:

The Heat have fought mediocrity through the first portion of the season — but at least we got to see a (mini) brawl?

CALEB MARTIN BODY SLAMMED CHRISTIAN KOLOKO



CALEB MARTIN BODY SLAMMED CHRISTIAN KOLOKO

Idc who started/instigated it, give Caleb the max for this.@hothothoops #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/gxsd8KZJHD — Matt Hanifan (@mph_824_) October 23, 2022

In the third game of the season, Caleb Martin and Raptors rookie Christian Koloko got into a little spill in the third quarter. Martin was suspended one game for starting the brawl, while Jovic was also suspended for leaving the bench.

Nov. 2 — Tyler Herro game-winner versus Kings:

Four days after the Sacramento Kings beat the Heat 119-113 in Sacramento, Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat got their revenge in the 305 on Nov. 2. Herro sunk a 3-pointer over the outstretched Terence Davis with less than two seconds left to give Miami the 110-107 win; Herro finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds on 12-of-21 shooting, giving Miami their first two-game win streak of the season.

(No, I don’t care that he traveled. Enjoy the moment!)

Nov. 14 — Butler clamps Booker on final possession, securing Miami’s first three-game win streak:

Jimmy Butler has had a remarkably productive defensive season. One memorable moment that might get lost in the sauce was locking up Devin Booker — who’s having a remarkable season in his own right — on the game’s final possession to earn a 113-112 victory over Phoenix on Nov. 14.

Jimmy Butler LOCKED UP Devin Booker on the game-winning shot attempts pic.twitter.com/wqXyhVmgZU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 15, 2022

Two of the best squaring off like they’re in the backyard during the biggest moment of the game. And Butler couldn’t have defended him any better, either.

Dec. 15 — Tyler Herro serves up a 40-burger in Houston:

Without Bam Adebayo or Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro were tasked with trying to get a road victory against the Houston Rockets, who have been one of the worst teams in the NBA. But the Heat were also significantly struggling away from home, so a spark was needed. Nights after dropping 35 on the Oklahoma City Thunder, Herro responded yet again, dropping a career-high 41 points on 13-of-20 shooting with 10 3s against the Houston Rockets, adding six boards, two assists, one steal and one block. He also became the first ever Heat player to score 40 points and make 10 3s in a single game.

Dec. 23-Dec. 30 — Duncan Robinson becomes first to 800 3s, and then breaks Hardaway’s 3-point record shortly after:

On Monday, Duncan Robinson, once again, became the fastest player ever to knock down 800 3s, doing so in 263 games. That’s faster than Luka Doncic (288), Buddy Hield (296), Donovan Mitchell (302) and the greatest shooter of all-time, Stephen Curry (305)! On Friday against the Denver Nuggets, Robinson — who entered the night with 804 — broke Tim Hardaway’s franchise record (806) for most made 3-pointers. Robinson made three of his seven 3-point attempts, finishing with nine points. For someone who’s been in-and-out of the rotation for the last two seasons, that’s quite the milestone!

Dec. 30 — Ending 2022 with a bang!

Need I provide any more explanation?

Y'ALL SEE THE BOUNCE ON THIS MAN?! pic.twitter.com/rIWX8S3SMS — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 1, 2023

BOY WONDER FOR THE WIN pic.twitter.com/Ope8mGozfk — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 1, 2023

“Bang!” — Mike Breen somewhere, probably.

Let’s ask the team: What was their top-3 favorite moments from the 2022 calendar year?

Daniel Riccio: With a year full of great memories, this is a tough one. I’m going to have to go with the Tim Hardaway Hall of Fame induction and ceremony inside FTX arena, Tyler Herro’s 41 point career night in Houston this season, and Victor Oladipo’s season debut in March of this calendar year. None in any particular order. The Hardaway ceremony was special, it’s always great to see Heat legends get recognized for what they gave to this franchise. Herro’s 41-point night not too long ago in Houston was unbelievable. Coming off the back of a game winner and another 30+ point performance the night before in OKC, the Houston game proved to fans all over that Tyler Herro is the real deal. It’s satisfying to see a young major piece of this team taking leaps in his game right in front of our eyes, and man was he a force that night. He virtually couldn’t miss from 3 point range, and even tied a franchise record of 10 3’s in one single game. Lastly, Victor Oladipo’s 21’-22’ season debut against the Rockets in March of this year was awesome. That was a game I went to in person, and FTX was electric. Dipo received a loud standing ovation when he checked into the game for the first time, and in limited minutes provided a spark off the bench and contributed to a win. He was an efficient 4/7 from the field to go along with great defense, even took a charge on the first possession being back out there! Oladipo then went on to be a valuable piece in the playoff run, providing elite defense and had a few standout offensive outings.

Surya Fernandez: Finishing at the top of the Eastern Conference at the end of last season was an incredible accomplishment on its own for the Heat considering the constant roster upheaval they went through, when even the likes of Mario Chalmers, Chris Silva and a guy named Kyle Guy were helping them stay afloat in the standings with so many players out due to health and safety protocols and injuries. It was painful and excruciating at the end but the Eastern Conference Finals overall was a battle between two tough teams. It was thrilling with plenty of moments destined to be considered classic Heat playoff basketball, Jimmy Butler was unstoppable at times, and even though they came up short at home it was still very memorable. Lastly it was nice to see Tim Hardaway recognized by the Hall of Fame and subsequently by the Heat in a special ceremony this year, he was one of my players growing up in California when he was part of the Warriors’ Run TMC so I was thrilled when he joined the Heat and became a sensation down here. The fact that his 3-point shooting record was just now broken by Duncan Robinson after more than twenty years shows just one facet of how profound his impact on the franchise was.

A few of Miami’s top performances from 2022:

Jimmy Butler Game 6 vs. Boston: 47 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists, 4 steals, 1 block, 16-29 FG, 4-8 3PT

There wasn’t a more memorable 2022 performance than Jimmy Butler’s Game 6 against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals. Heck, it was one of the most memorable in (recent) Heat playoff history, given the circumstances. Miami, like Boston, was beat up by the series end; Lowry was playing on one hamstring, Herro was out with a groin injury, Max Strus and PJ Tucker were both dealing with injuries of their own respects. Butler was also dealing with knee inflammation throughout the back-half of the series, and clearly did not look himself in both Games 4 and 5. But in a do-or-die Game 6, he flashed a 47-point, 9-rebound, 8-assist statline on 16-of-29 shooting, making plays on both ends and nailing crucial shot after crucial shot.

It was truly one for the ages.

Jimmy Butler Game 1 vs. Boston: 41 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals, 3 blocks, 12-19 FG

Game 6 wasn’t Butler’s only memorable performance of the series. After Boston completely controlled the first half of Game 1, Miami outscored Boston 39-14 in the third quarter and 64-35 in the second-half entirely, in large because of the play of Butler. He had 27 of his 41 points in the second-half — 17 in the third quarter — on 8-of-11 shooting and 11-of-12 from the free-throw line, adding four rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocks in the final 24 minutes alone.

Bam Adebayo vs. Wizards: 38 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists, 15-22 FG

Adebayo’s 2022 scoring high came in a Nov. bout against the Washington Wizards, when he posted a 38-point, 12-rebound performance to lift Miami over Washington 110-107. He scored 16 in the second half — 12 in the fourth alone — and gave Miami their first two-game win streak in nearly two weeks. Yes, we were at that point of the season when a 38-point regular season game in November carries some importance. He’s been on a scoring tear since, averaging 22.2 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists on 55.3 percent shooting (16.7 attempts) in the 13 games since.

Victor Oladipo Game 5 vs. Hawks: 23 points, 1 rebound, 3 assists, 3 steals, 8-16 FG

How can we not remember Victor Oladipo’s 23-point effort in Miami’s series-clinching victory over the Hawks? Miami was without Jimmy Butler that night because he was nursing a knee injury, and Oladipo stepped into his spot and provided perhaps his best performance of the season. Given his fluctuating role within the rotation, it was heartwarming to see Oladipo provide such a big lift when his name was called.

Kyle Lowry vs. Wizards: 24 points, 10 rebounds, 15 assists, 8-23 FG, 4-11 3PT

In another game where Miami has hammered with injuries, the Heat went on the road, but fell just short in overtime 107-106. but it was one of Kyle Lowry’s most memorable games in a Heat uniform, considering the Heat were without Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo with Lowry having to play 51 minutes.

Duncan Robinson Game 1 vs. Hawks: 27 points, 9-10 FG, 8-9 3PT

Duncan Robinson’s lone standout performance in the most recent playoffs came in the team’s first inaugural 2021-22 playoff game against Atlanta. Robinson came off the bench, sunk eight of his nine triples and led both teams in scoring en-route to the 115-91 victory. Only one other player — Jimmy Butler — had a 20-point outing that afternoon. Robinson did not have more than 14 points or four threes in any other playoff game last season.

Tyler Herro vs. Rockets: 41 points, 13-20 FG, 10-15 3PT, 6 REB, 2 AST, 1 BLK, 1 STL

My favorite? Butler’s 47-point game. Zero question about it. My jaw felt like it was on the floor practically that entire game.

Let’s ask the team: What was their favorite Heat performance(s) of 2022?

Team-wide:

Daniel: My favorite team-wide performance from 2022 is the game in Boston against the Celtics this season on December 2nd. It was the second night of back to back matchups in TD Garden, and although the banged up Heat fell just a bit short in the first game, they bounced back and responded with a resilient road win the next night. The Celtics are a force to be reckoned with this season, so to be able to string together a win on the road against them proves that this Heat team can compete with anybody. Jimmy Butler returned to the line up after missing several games in a row and had a huge performance, hitting clutch shot after clutch shot. That game was an entertaining one for sure, as it went into OT following a Jaylen Brown prayer 3 pointer from almost half court falling at the end of regulation. The core four in Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, and Kyle Lowry were outstanding. Totaling a combined 99 points from the four! It was a great team effort and showed what this core all HEALTHY and engaged could really do. Miami won the game 120-116 in overtime. Everybody remembers the infamous Jimmy Butler quote before that game: “Boston, I’m on the way.”

Surya: Butler leading the way for the Heat in a huge second half performance to put away the Philadelphia 76ers for the Game 6 win on the road in the conference semifinals was one of my favorites in 2022. Although he grabbed the headlines, several players stepped up including Max Strus and Bam Adebayo to get them through to the ECF.

Player:

Dan: This is an easy one, without a doubt my favorite player performance was Jimmy Butler’s heroic 47-point effort in game 6 of the ECF in Boston. With his back against the wall, all the pressure on him, Butler played like a tier 1 SUPERSTAR and finished the night with 47 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists. He single-handedly carried the Heat to the win, and kept their season alive forcing a game 7. This was a performance that was comparable to LeBron James in game 6 back in 2012 against (ironically) the Boston Celtics.

Surya: According to Jimmy Butler after Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals, his playoff career high 47-point performance was “decent”. Yeah right. Miami will need more heroic performances like that for any chance of going deep in the playoffs this season, but it was awe-inspiring to say the least at the time and definitely brought back memories of Butler’s mighty performances in the bubble when they reached the NBA Finals.

Lineup Data (regular season + playoffs):

Most used lineup(s):

1. Lowry-Butler-Robinson-Tucker-Adebayo (245 minutes; +15.1 NET RATING)

2. Lowry-Herro-Butler-Martin-Adebayo (179 MIN; 8.6 NET)

3. Lowry-Butler-Strus-Tucker-Adebayo (165 MIN; 2.9 NET)

4. Vincent-Butler-Robinson-Tucker-Adebayo (151 MIN; 7.8 NET)

5. Vincent-Butler-Strus-Tucker-Adebayo (145 MIN; 12.0 NET)

Most effective lineups (min. 25 minutes):

1. Herro-Butler-Strus-Martin-Adebayo (25 MIN; 43.7 NET)

2. Lowry-Oladipo-Strus-Butler-Adebayo (28 MIN; 42.3 NET)

3. Lowry-Oladipo-Herro-Butler-Adebayo (30 MIN, 34.8 NET)

4. Vincent-Herro-Butler-Martin-Adebayo (36 MIN, 33.3 NET)

5. Lowry-Herro-Martin-Highsmith-Adebayo (26 MIN, 32.6 NET)

6. Vincent-Herro-Butler-Robinson-Adebayo (30 MIN, 31.6 NET)

7. Lowry-Vincent-Herro-Strus-Adebayo (30 MIN, 30.1 NET)

8. Herro-Butler-Robinson-Tucker-Adebayo (62 MIN, 28.2 NET)

9. Oladipo-Herro-Strus-Martin-Adebayo (49 MIN, 25.2 NET)

10. Lowry-Butler-Strus-Tucker-Adebayo (29 MIN, 25.0 NET)

Most common person included: Bam Adebayo, duh!

Least effective lineups (min. 25 minutes):

1. Lowry-Strus-Martin-Jovic-Adebayo (30 MIN, -30.4 NET)

2. Lowry-Vincent-Strus-Butler-Adebayo (38 MIN, -21.8 NET)

3. Vincent-Herro-Robinson-Martin-Dedmon (31 MIN, -18.1 NET)

4. Vincent-Herro-Strus-Martin-Dedmon (66 MIN, -17.2 NET)

5. Vincent-Herro-Robinson-Butler-Dedmon (63 MIN, -15.8 NET)

6. Vincent-Herro-Butler-Tucker-Adebayo (55 MIN, -1.4 NET)

7. Lowry-Herro-Strus-Highsmith-Adebayo (32 MIN, -0.3 NET)

8. Herro-Strus-Butler-Tucker-Adebayo (44 MIN, -1.1 NET)

9. Lowry-Herro-Butler-Tucker-Adebayo (39 MIN, 1.3 NET)

10. Lowry-Vincent-Strus-Robinson-Adebayo (32 MIN, 1.7 NET)

Top offensive lineups (min. 25 minutes):

1. Lowry-Strus-Butler-Tucker-Yurtseven (56 possessions, 153.6 ORTG)

2. Vincent-Strus-Butler-Robinson-Dedmon (59 POSS, 142.4 ORTG)

3. Vincent-Herro-Butler-Martin-Adebayo (70 POSS, 140 ORTG)

4. Lowry-Herro-Martin-Highsmith-Adebayo (49 POSS, 136,7 ORTG)

5. Herro-Oladipo-Strus-Butler-Adebayo (63 POSS, 136.5 ORTG)

6. Lowry-Vincent-Herro-Strus-Adebayo (61 POSS, 134.4 ORTG)

7. Herro-Butler-Robinson-Tucker-Adebayo (120 POSS, 134.2 ORTG)

8. Herro-Oladipo-Robinson-Highsmith-Adebayo (53 POSS, 134 ORTG)

9. Vincent-Herro-Butler-Robinson-Adebayo (57 POSS, 131.6 ORTG)

10. Lowry-Oladipo-Strus-Butler-Adebayo (56 POSS, 128.6 ORTG)

Top defensive lineups (min. 25 minutes):

1. Herro-Strus-Butler-Martin-Adebayo (51 POSS, 82.4 DRTG)

2. Lowry-Oladipo-Strus-Butler-Adebayo (51 POSS, 86.3 DRTG)

3. Herro-Oladipo-Strus-Martin-Dedmon (60 POSS, 91.7 DRTG)

4. Lowry-Herro-Butler-Tucker-Adebayo (83 POSS, 96.4 DRTG)

5. Vincent-Herro-Strus-Martin-Adebayo (111 POSS, 96.4 DRTG)

6. Lowry-Strus-Martin-Tucker-Yurtseven (63 POSS, 100 DRTG)

7. Vincent-Herro-Butler-Robinson-Adebayo (56 POSS, 100 DRTG)

8. Herro-Oladipo-Strus-Butler-Adebayo (58 POSS, 101.7 DRTG)

9. Herro-Strus-Oladipo-Martin-Adebayo (93 POSS, 103.2 DRTG)

10. Lowry-Vincent-Herro-Strus-Adebayo (56 POSS, 103.6 DRTG)

Most efficient lineups (min. 25 minutes):

1. Lowry-Strus-Butler-Tucker-Yurtseven (75.9% true-shooting, 23-33 2-point range, 10-19 3-point range)

2. Vincent-Herro-Strus-Martin-Adebayo (69.4 TS%, 27-47 2PT, 22-43 3PT)

3. Herro-Oladipo-Robinson-Highsmith-Adebayo (69.0 TS%, 17-27 2PT, 8-15 3PT)

4. Vincent-Herro-Butler-Robinson-Adebayo (68.2 TS%, 17-28 2PT, 9-20 3PT)

5. Vincent-Herro-Butler-Martin-Adebayo (68.1 TS%, 26-40 2PT, 11-26 3PT)

6. Vincent-Butler-Strus-Robinson-Dedmon (67.8 TS%, 16-26 2PT, 11-27 3PT)

7. Herro-Butler-Robinson-Tucker-Adebayo (67.6 TS%, 46-72 2PT, 11-30 3PT)

8. Lowry-Herro-Martin-Highsmith-Adebayo (66.0 TS%, 16-28 2PT, 7-16 3PT)

9. Herro-Oladipo-Strus-Martin-Adebayo (64.2 TS%, 30-51 2PT, 13-30 3PT)

10. Lowry-Vincent-Strus-Robinson-Adebayo (64.2 TS%, 14-24 2PT, 12-26 3PT)

Lineups held opponents to worst efficiency (min. 25 minutes):

1. Lowry-Oladipo-Strus-Butler-Adebayo (38.4 TS%, 11-30 2PT, 4-21 3PT)

2. Herro-Strus-Butler-Martin-Adebayo (42.9 TS%, 12-24, 4-21 3PT)

3. Lowry-Herro-Martin-Highsmith-Adebayo (47.2 TS%, 14-27 2PT, 5-23 3PT)

4. Vincent-Herro-Butler-Robinson-Adebayo (47.5 TS%, 15-33 2PT, 4-19 3PT)

5. Herro-Oladipo-Strus-Martin-Dedmon (48.3 TS%, 10-24 2PT, 8-27 3PT)

6 Vincent-Herro-Strus-Martin-Adebayo (50.0 TS%, 29-53 2PT, 10-40 3PT)

7. Herro-Oladipo-Strus-Martin-Adebayo (50.0 TS%, 28-54 2PT, 9-37 3PT)

8. Herro-Strus-Butler-Martin-Dedmon (50.9 TS%, 15-28 2PT, 7-25 3PT)

9. Lowry-Butler-Robinson-Tucker-Adebayo (52.2 TS%, 122-228 2PT, 53-191 3PT)

10. Vincent-Strus-Martin-Robinson-Adebayo (52.4 TS%, 28-60 2PT, 19-54 3PT)

Most notable Moreyball lineups? (min. 25 minutes):

1. Lowry-Strus-Martin-Tucker-Yurtseven (80.4% rim or 3-point shot frequency)

2. Lowry-Vincent-Robinson-Tucker-Adebayo (79.0% FREQ)

3. Herro-Butler-Strus-Tucker-Adebayo (75.0 FREQ%)

4. Lowry-Vincent-Strus-Robinson-Adebayo (74.5% FREQ)

5. Lowry-Herro-Strus-Martin-Adebayo (72.7% FREQ)

6. Vincent-Butler-Strus-Robinson-Dedmon (71.7% FREQ)

7. Vincent-Strus-Robinson-Martin-Adebayo (71.6% FREQ)

8. Vincent-Herro-Butler-Martin-Adebayo (71.4% FREQ)

9. Vincent-Butler-Robinson-Tucker-Adebayo (71.3% FREQ)

10. Vincent-Herro-Strus-Martin-Dedmon (70.4% FREQ)

Individual Stats (min. 15 games):

Bam Adebayo:

2022 Stats: 19.1 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 3.3 APG, 0.8 BPG, 1.3 SPG, 61.3 TS%

Jimmy Butler:

2022 Stats: 22.2 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 5.4 APG, 1.8 SPG, 29.6 3P% (2.6 3PA), 60.0 TS%

Tyler Herro:

2022 Stats: 19.6 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 4.0 APG, 37.5 3P% (6.9 3PA), 56.6 TS%

Max Strus:

2022 Stats: 11.5 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 36.7 3P% (7.5 3PA), 56.1 TS%

Kyle Lowry:

2022 Stats: 12.6 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 6.2 APG, 1.1 SPG, 37.4 3P% (6.0 3PA), 58.0 TS%

Caleb Martin:

2022 Stats: 9.1 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 1.0 SPG, 40.4 3P% (3.0 3PA), 58.2 TS%

Gabe Vincent:

2022 Stats: 8.6 PPG, 3.1 APG, 0.9 SPG, 33.2 3P% (4.9 3PA), 52.6 TS%

Duncan Robinson:

2022 Stats: 8.6 PPG, 37.9 3P% (6.0 3PA), 59.2 TS%

PJ Tucker:

2022 Stats: 7.5 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 0.9 SPG, 40.4 3P% (2.7 3PA), 57.8 TS%

Dewayne Dedmon:

2022 Stats: 5.8 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 26.0 3P% (1.0 3PA), 59.6 TS%

Victor Oladipo:

2022 Stats: 10.6 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 2.7 APG, 1.3 SPG, 31.1 3P% (4.4 3PA), 52.2 TS%

Haywood Highsmith:

2022 Stats: 3.1 PPG, 2.4 RPG, 32.1 3P% (1.6 3PA), 46.2 TS%

Omer Yurtseven:

2022 Stats: 5.2 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 59.9 TS%

Nikola Jovic:

2022 Stats: 5.5 PPG, 22.9 3P% (2.3 3PA), 53.0 TS%

Kyle Guy:

2022 Stats: 3.2 PPG, 29.4 3P% (1.9 3PA). 46.7 TS%

Notable Statistics (Reg. Season only):

Scoring/Shooting (Offense):

110.6 PPG (24th in NBA; seventh-worst) — league average over span is 113.0

114.1 ORTG (15th) — league average is 114.2

53.6 2PFG% (20th) — league average is 54.2

42.4% 3Pr (6th) — league average is 39.4

36.8 3P% on non-heaves (9th) — league average is 35.9

54.1 eFG% (16th) — league average is 54.0

58.1 TS% (12th) — league average is 57.5

69.0% rim or 3-point shot frequency; Moreyball FREQ (16th) — league average is 68.9

26.8 rim frequency (sixth-worst) — league average is 29.5

65.6 rim FG% (20th) — league average is 66.4

22.5% short mid-range (~4-14ft) frequency (9th) — league average is 21.4

45.2 short mid-range FG% (8th) — league average is 43.4

8.6% long mid-range frequency (19th) — league average is 9.7

38.0 long mid-range FG% (sixth-worst) — league average is 40.9

Scoring/Shooting (Defense):

108.3 PPG (4th-best)

111.8 DRTG (4th)

55.7 opponents 2PFG% (21st)

44.0% opponents 3Pr (last)

35.0 opponents 3P% on non-heaves (6th)

54.0 opponents eFG% (15th)

57.5 opponents TS% (15th)

70.5% opponents rim or 3-point shot frequency; Moreyball FREQ (10th-highest)

26.5 opponents rim frequency (4th-lowest)

66.9 opponents rim FG% (18th-best)

20.7% opponents short mid-range (~4-14ft) frequency (13th-lowest)

45.3 opponents short mid-range FG% (sixth-worst)

8.9% opponents long mid-range frequency (8th-lowest)

43.7 opponents long mid-range FG% (fourth-worst)

Passing (offensive):

25.7 assists per 100 possessions (13th-most) — league average is 25.4

62.7 assist points per 100 (8th) — league average is 61.0

14.4 2-point assists per 100 (18th) — league average is 15.0

11.3 3-point assists per 100 (6th) — league average is 10.3

9.1 assists at rim per 100 (22nd) — league average is 9.9

4.1 short mid-range assists per 100 (7th) — league average is 3.6

1.2 long mid-range assists per 100 (20th)— league average is 1.5

3.9 corner 3-point assists per 100 (3rd) — league average is 3.2

7.4 above-the-break 3-point assists per 100 (11th) — league average is 7.1

Passing (defensive):

25.3 assists per 100 possessions (14th-most allowed)

62.0 assist points per 100 (12th)

14.1 2-point assists per 100 (3rd)

11.3 3-point assists per 100 (29th)

8.9 assists at rim per 100 (5th)

3.7 short mid-range assists per 100 (18th)

1.5 long mid-range assists per 100 (12th)

4.1 corner 3 assists per 100 (29th)

7.1 above-the-break 3-point assists per 100 (14th)

Rebounding:

11.9 offensive rebounds per 100 possessions (19th-most) — league average is 12.9

23.9 rebounds per 100 (22nd) — league average is 24.4

29.7% 2-point OReb% (24th) — league average is 31.6

21.1% 3-point OReb% (18th) — league average is 22.8

25.6 FG OReb% (21st) — league average is 27.2

69.6 2-point DReb% (10th) — league average is 16.7

78.1 3-point DReb% (14th) — league average is 16.9

74.1 FG DReb% (6th) — league average is 72.8

12.6 second-chance points per 100 ( 22nd) — league average is 13.8

11.0% of points coming from second-chance opportunities (21st) — league average is 12.1

58.9 TS% on second-chance opportunities (14th) — league average is 58.7

Other:

95.9 PACE (3rd-slowest) — league average is 98.3

15.2 seconds for average offensive possession (5th-slowest) — league average is 14.7

14.9 seconds for average defensive possession (2nd-most)

14.6 seconds for average offensive possession, excluding second-chance opportunities (4th-slowest) — league average is 14.1

14.3 seconds for average defensive possession, excluding second-chance opportunities (3rd-most)

3.3 blocks per 100 possessions (last) — league average is 4.7

54.4% of blocks recovered (29th) — league average is 58.0

8.1 steals per 100 (5th) — league average is 7.6

Awards (from the jury of one: Me!):

(This singular vote may or may not ruin my ever-so-slim chances of ever getting to be a voter for anything NBA-related in the future! Pressure’s on, bucko!)

Best Player: Jimmy Butler

Best Defender: Bam Adebayo

Best Passer: Kyle Lowry

Best Shooter: Max Strus

Best Screener: PJ Tucker/Adebayo

Best Rebounder: Bam Adebayo

Best Charge Taker: Kyle Lowry

Best Dunker: Bam Adebayo

Best Lob Passer: Tyler Herro

Best Hit Ahead Passer: Kyle Lowry

Best Cutter: Jimmy Butler

Best Hands: Jimmy Butler

Most Likely to Play Free Safety in the NFL: Jimmy Butler

No matter how me times he says so: No, he (probably) can’t, nor will play in the NFL.

Troll of the Decade: Jimmy Butler

You can’t go an entire Summer wearing extensions, take every single Media Day picture in them to be plastered on every league-related advertisement for the entire season, just to take them off later (like nothing ever happened) and not be given Troll of the Decade. That’s diabolical.

Top Shot:

Top Game Winner:

TYLER HERRO GAME-WINNER AT THE BUZZER



HAPPY NEW YEAR FROM TYLER HERRO AS THE HEAT TAKE DOWN THE JAZZ!!!



Miami wins 126-123 after the late-game fireworks @MiamiHEAT | #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/m8ZiJMPwj9 — Bally Sports Sun: HEAT (@BallyHEAT) January 1, 2023

Top Dunk:

Top Defensive Play:

Top Assist:

Top Sequence(s):

Currently thinking about this awesome sequence by Jimmy Butler.



What a player. What a moment.#HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/PaD7NqEU8G — Matt Hanifan (@mph_824_) October 20, 2022

✋

‼️



Bally Sports+ is a new option to watch Heat basketball. Learn more here ➡️ https://t.co/hwGGqyQJsh#HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/0EoXDGwqPM — Bally Sports Sun: HEAT (@BallyHEAT) November 2, 2022

Lord, can you please wipe this play from my memory forever?:

Biggest questions entering 2023?

What’s will the frontcourt rotation look like after the deadline?

Figuring out what the final frontcourt rotation for the 2022-23 season was arguably the biggest question mark of the offseason and it still the biggest now as the deadline is just about a month away. Miami re-signed Dewayne Dedmon to a two-year, $9 million deal in the offseason.

Dedmon’s results have been uninspiring, to say the least, and the Dec. 15 date for being able to trade previously sign free agents has come and gone. Though Miami still can’t technically trade Dedmon yet because they signed him for more than 120 percent of his previous salary using bird rights, so that date for trade eligibility gets pushed back to Jan. 15 and not Dec. 15.

So they still have to hold their cards if they plan on moving him, which is the most likely option ahead of the offseason. The second of his two-year deal is a non-guaranteed deal that could net $4.3 million if it becomes fully guaranteed (it can two days after the last day of the 2023-24 moratorium period). Meaning, Miami or Dedmon’s new team — if traded — can waive him at the start of free agency if they choose to.

Behind Adebayo has been nothing short of a disaster this season — he’s the one player that Miami can’t afford to miss time because of the lack of depth behind him. Orlando Robinson has looked good, but one could wonder how high his ceiling truly is as a rookie backup big. Omer Yurtseven might miss the entire season after undergoing ankle surgery and Spoelstra still doesn’t truly trust Jovic in his new role yet. Miami shouldn’t be asking for a ton from its bigs behind Adebayo, but even then, the production has been remarkably underwhelming that’s oftentimes has left Miami in a sore spot for 15-20 minutes a night.

That needs to be figured out.

How does Pat Riley navigate the Duncan Robinson, Kyle Lowry situations?

Other financial hurdles that Pat Riley will have to decide on is Duncan Robinson, who’s owed $16.9 million this season and $37.6 million in the two seasons after with a $19.8 million player option in 2025-26, and Kyle Lowry, who’s owed $29.7 million after this season. Lowry is the team’s top passer, but he’s had an up-and-down season. He’s averaging 13.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists — but with he and Robinson’s big contracts, it wouldn’t be surprising if either was moved if a bigger deal arose come February. It may not be likely that Lowry is moved specifically, but it’s certainly a possibility.

Can Miami make a run in the playoffs?

Whew. If these first 37 games have suggested anything, it has a long ways to go. Miami needs to get healthy above all others, but it also needs to figure out its offensive identity, frontcourt rotation, point-of-attack defense, bench rotation, get some production from said bench), etc. They’re at least a move or two away. But then it’s a question on what move that is.

What does Miami do with its pick?

They could keep it. They could trade it. I guess we just won’t know until the deadline passes and the draft approaches, like the most recent one. Now that the OKC protections have been removed — it’s tradeable!

Let’s ask the team: What’s their biggest question for Miami entering 2023?

Dan: The biggest question entering 2023 for me is how this team is going to handle that PF spot. Are Pat Riley and co. going to continue riding with Caleb Martin? Is there going to be a move to beef up that position’s depth moving Martin back to a more comfortable bench role? It’s been an obvious glaring question since the summer. Yes Martin has been serviceable filling that role, but from games I’ve watched it’s noticeable that Martin strives the best as a natural SF, both offensively and defensively. An ideal situation would be one simple move for a bigger PF that compliments Bam Adebayo’s game, and let Caleb do his thing off the bench again like he did last year.

Surya: Is this going to be another lost season with Jimmy Butler not getting any older or will they make a big roster move?