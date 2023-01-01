Herro game winner seals 126-123 Heat win versus Jazz on the road

The Miami Heat closed 2022 in dramatic fashion with a stunning Tyler Herro game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer to grab the 126-123 road victory on New Year’s Eve.

Though Miami struggled from deep range, shooting just 33.3% (13-39) for the night, the team benefitted from timely baskets during clutch time from Bam Adebayo, Herro and Victor Oladipo with a season-high 23 points off the bench — including a nasty one-handed dunk that requires multiple replays.

What a game for Victor. Season-high in points, stifling defense and a jaw-dropping poster pic.twitter.com/6l6gd5591K — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 1, 2023

With Jimmy Butler out due to rest on the second night of a back-to-back set, Tyler Herro came through with 29 points, nine rebounds and six assists. HIs final basket of the night was a work of art, yet another game-winner to add to his splashy highlight reel.

Our Herro delivers again pic.twitter.com/4eSOF2haFk — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 1, 2023

Every single one of Tyler's buckets tonight, including THE bucket pic.twitter.com/jWfrri4idP — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 1, 2023

Adebayo turned in another magnificent performance with a game-high 32 points as well as eight rebounds and five assists. With Kyle Lowry ineffective for the night, Adebayo took it upon himself to be aggressive throughout the game and especially down the stretch.

Miami had built a lead of several points and while it never seemed as if they would cruise to victory, they allowed the Jazz to get back into the game by committing turnovers, fouling 3-point shooters more than once and an unfortunate Oladipo missed free throw that opened the door for the game to be tied with seconds left. Although some of the calls that went against the Heat were questionable, Miami nonetheless put themselves in position to let another winnable game escape from their grasp during a tough road trip.

Thankfully Herro had other plans to help welcome the new year.