Game Preview: Miami Heat host the OKC Thunder in a nationally televised game on TNT

Game Story:

After a heart breaking loss for the Miami Heat last game against Brooklyn on Sunday, they have a chance to respond with a win tonight against the OKC Thunder. A win would push Miami back to 2 games above .500, and the Heat defeated the Thunder last time in OKC not too long ago. In that game, Tyler Herro iced it with a clutch game winning jumper.

This time around, it’s yet to be known if Herro will be available. Him and Bam Adebayo both suffered with injuries the last game. Herro slipped on the court in the final possession and is now questionable with achilles soreness. Adebayo injured himself in the process of hitting a poster dunk on Joe Harris. As right after the play he was holding onto his wrist.

buddy should've just gotten out the way pic.twitter.com/jNl2qnIDZW — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 8, 2023

The replay even better...Bam ain't no joke pic.twitter.com/DVx8x7VoSM — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 8, 2023

Luckily, x-rays came back negative and it seems like Adebayo will be ok. He avoided a serious injury, but his status for tonight is up in the air as well.

To add to an already hefty injury report once again, Kyle Lowry is already listed as out himself with some knee pain. The problems with his knee could be the reasoning for his underwhelming performances as of late, so the rest should be benefit both him and the team. Jimmy Butler could very possibly wind up being the lone everyday starter playing in this matchup. Expect Gabe Vincent to fill in as the starting PG.

For Miami to come away with this victory, they are going to need to contain superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He is a player averaging over 30.0 PPG and can get hot real fast. Josh Giddey is another young stud that should not be slept on, look for him to do some play making for the Thunder. Playing up on both those guys and getting into the passing lanes especially for Giddey will be crucial.

The game tonight will be nationally televised on TNT.

Injury Report:

Heat

Gabe Vincent, probable

Dewayne Dedmon, probable

Bam Adebayo, questionable

Tyler Herro, questionable

Udonis Haslem, questionable

Caleb Martin, out

Kyle Lowry, out

Nikola Jovic, out

Duncan Robinson, out

Omer Yurtseven, out

Thunder

Chet Holmgren, out

Ousmane Dieng, out

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl , out

Aleksej Pokusevski, out

Probable Starters:

Heat

Jimmy Butler

Haywood Highsmith

Bam Adebayo

Max Strus

Gabe Vincent

Thunder

Luguentz Dort

Jalen Williams

Kenrich Williams

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Josh Giddey

ODDS (via FanDuel)

Check the odds out at FanDuel!

Broadcast Info:

Tipoff: 7:30 PM EST

TV: TNT & Bally Sports Sun (Eric Reid, John Crotty)

Radio: AM 560 Sports WQAM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)

Spanish Radio: WAQI 710 AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)

Come back to Hot Hot Hoops at game time to join our GameThread and chat about the game live with other Heat fans!