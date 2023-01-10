NBA GAMETHREAD: OKC Thunder (18-22) @ Miami HEAT (21-20)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (21-20) host the Oklahoma City Thunder (18-22) at the FTX Arena tonight in a nationally televised game on TNT.
Starters Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin who will all sit out.
INACTIVE/INJURIES
Heat
- Gabe Vincent, available
- Dewayne Dedmon, available
- Bam Adebayo, out
- Tyler Herro, out
- Udonis Haslem, questionable
- Caleb Martin, out
- Kyle Lowry, out
- Nikola Jovic, out
- Duncan Robinson, out
- Omer Yurtseven, out
Thunder
- Chet Holmgren, out
- Ousmane Dieng, out
- Jeremiah Robinson-Earl , out
- Aleksej Pokusevski, out
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
- TV: Watch the game live on TNT, Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
- Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710
Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST
Starting Lineups
|Thunder
|Position
|Heat
|Thunder
|Position
|Heat
|Josh Giddey
|PG
|Gabe Vincent
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|SG
|Max Strus
|Luguentz Dort
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Eugene Omoruyi
|PF
|Haywood Highsmith
|Jalen Williams
|C
|Orlando Robinson
