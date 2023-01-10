 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NBA GAMETHREAD: OKC Thunder (18-22) @ Miami HEAT (21-20)

Four Heat starters are out tonight in a nationally televised game.

By Surya Fernandez
/ new
Oklahoma City Thunder v Miami Heat Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (21-20) host the Oklahoma City Thunder (18-22) at the FTX Arena tonight in a nationally televised game on TNT.

Starters Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin who will all sit out.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

Heat

  • Gabe Vincent, available
  • Dewayne Dedmon, available
  • Bam Adebayo, out
  • Tyler Herro, out
  • Udonis Haslem, questionable
  • Caleb Martin, out
  • Kyle Lowry, out
  • Nikola Jovic, out
  • Duncan Robinson, out
  • Omer Yurtseven, out

Thunder

  • Chet Holmgren, out
  • Ousmane Dieng, out
  • Jeremiah Robinson-Earl , out
  • Aleksej Pokusevski, out

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

  • TV: Watch the game live on TNT, Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
  • Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST

Starting Lineups

Thunder Position Heat
Thunder Position Heat
Josh Giddey PG Gabe Vincent
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander SG Max Strus
Luguentz Dort SF Jimmy Butler
Eugene Omoruyi PF Haywood Highsmith
Jalen Williams C Orlando Robinson

More From Hot Hot Hoops

Loading comments...