 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Heat suspend Dewayne Dedmon one game amid Tuesday night’s actions

Will we see him in a Heat uniform again?

By Matt Hanifan
/ new
Oklahoma City Thunder v Miami Heat Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Miami Heat, and not the NBA, have suspended center Dewayne Dedmon one game without pay for conduct detrimental to the team in lieu of his actions in the first half of Tuesday’s one-point win against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Miami Herald reporter Barry Jackson reported Wednesday night.

The team officially confirmed the suspension shortly thereafter.

With over nine minutes to go in the first half of Tuesday night’s game, Dedmon, Erik Spoelstra and Caron Butler got into an animated sideline confrontation that resulted in Dedmon storming off to the locker with incredible frustration.

But before he abruptly left, Dedmon smacked a chair that sent a theragun massage device near mid-court during live play, coming feet away from (incidentally) hitting Max Strus and Kenrich Williams.

Dedmon’s ejection with Miami having just nine active players, with four starters inactive. He finished with two points and three rebounds in five minutes. The frustration has appeared to have boiled over, and rightfully so — he’s not having a good season and he would likely be the first to admit it.

It’s worth noting that there’s been plenty of speculation on whether he will be on the team or not when the Feb. 9 trade deadline arrives. Miami is eligible to trade Dedmon ($4.7M) on Jan. 15, and Tuesday night’s ejection makes it all the more likely he gets moved. The greater question becomes, with Orlando Robinson playing so well: Assuming Bam Adebayo is fully healthy, will we see Dedmon in a Heat uniform again?

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned for details.

More From Hot Hot Hoops

Loading comments...