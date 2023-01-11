The Miami Heat, and not the NBA, have suspended center Dewayne Dedmon one game without pay for conduct detrimental to the team in lieu of his actions in the first half of Tuesday’s one-point win against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Miami Herald reporter Barry Jackson reported Wednesday night.

Heat suspends Dedmon for one game after consulting with NBA — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) January 12, 2023

Miami’s Dewayne Dedmon has been suspended one game, in consultation with the team and NBA, for actions Tuesday night that included knocking a massage gun onto court. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 12, 2023

The team officially confirmed the suspension shortly thereafter.

OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have, in consultation with the NBA, suspended Dewayne Dedmon for one game without pay for conduct detrimental to the team for actions that took place in the bench area of last night’s game vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 12, 2023

With over nine minutes to go in the first half of Tuesday night’s game, Dedmon, Erik Spoelstra and Caron Butler got into an animated sideline confrontation that resulted in Dedmon storming off to the locker with incredible frustration.

But before he abruptly left, Dedmon smacked a chair that sent a theragun massage device near mid-court during live play, coming feet away from (incidentally) hitting Max Strus and Kenrich Williams.

Dedmon threw a massage gun on the court after some heated words with Spo pic.twitter.com/yjJYB599HY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 11, 2023

Dedmon’s ejection with Miami having just nine active players, with four starters inactive. He finished with two points and three rebounds in five minutes. The frustration has appeared to have boiled over, and rightfully so — he’s not having a good season and he would likely be the first to admit it.

It’s worth noting that there’s been plenty of speculation on whether he will be on the team or not when the Feb. 9 trade deadline arrives. Miami is eligible to trade Dedmon ($4.7M) on Jan. 15, and Tuesday night’s ejection makes it all the more likely he gets moved. The greater question becomes, with Orlando Robinson playing so well: Assuming Bam Adebayo is fully healthy, will we see Dedmon in a Heat uniform again?

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned for details.