Game Preview: Short handed Miami Heat welcome Giannis and the Bucks tonight

Game Story:

Tonight, Miami is in for a tough one and the first of back to back matchups at home against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Heat come into this game at a 22-20 record as the Bucks are coming off a win yesterday in Atlanta with a record now of 27-14.

The Bucks are most likely without the services of their All Star Kris Middleton who has had some knee troubles. Miami is short handed once again, without their star in Tyler Herro, starting PG Kyle Lowry and starting PF Caleb Martin. Those 3 have missed the last couple games now, and it’s unknown when they will be back and ready to go again. All their status’ is day to day.

Dewayne Dedmon will also not be available as he is suspended one game for conduct detrimental to the team after his outburst against OKC the other night. On a positive note, Bam Adebayo is probable for tonight and expected to start, allowing Orlando Robinson to pick up some back up big minutes behind Bam.

Availability of players of nothing this team isn’t used to, so expect players like Gabe Vincent, Max Strus and Haywood Highsmith to step up and fill the gaps in the starting 5. Another player to look out for is Victor Oladipo, who is coming off yet another strong performance off the bench. A player of his caliber can add some much needed relief to Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo tonight.

Injury Report:

Heat

Bam Adebayo, probable

Haywood Highsmith, probable

Udonis Haslem, questionable

Tyler Herro, out

Caleb Martin, out

Kyle Lowry, out

Nikola Jovic, out

Dewayne Dedmon, out

Duncan Robinson, out

Omer Yurtseven, out

Bucks

NOT YET SUBMITTED

Probable Starters:

Heat

Jimmy Butler

Haywood Highsmith

Bam Adebayo

Max Strus

Gabe Vincent

Bucks

Pat Connaughton

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Brook Lopez

Grayson Allen

Jrue Holiday

ODDS (via FanDuel)

Check the odds out at FanDuel!

Broadcast Info:

Tipoff: 7:30 PM EST

TV: Bally Sports Sun (Eric Reid, John Crotty)

Radio: AM 560 Sports WQAM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)

Spanish Radio: WAQI 710 AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)

Come back to Hot Hot Hoops at game time to join our GameThread and chat about the game live with other Heat fans!