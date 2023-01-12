NBA GAMETHREAD: Milwaukee Bucks (27-14) @ Miami HEAT (22-20)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (22-20) host the Milwaukee Bucks (27-14) at the Arena.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

Heat

Udonis Haslem, questionable

Tyler Herro, out

Caleb Martin, out

Kyle Lowry, out

Nikola Jovic, out

Dewayne Dedmon, out

Duncan Robinson, out

Omer Yurtseven, out

Bucks

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass

Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST