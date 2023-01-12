NBA GAMETHREAD: Milwaukee Bucks (27-14) @ Miami HEAT (22-20)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (22-20) host the Milwaukee Bucks (27-14) at the Arena.
INACTIVE/INJURIES
Heat
- Udonis Haslem, questionable
- Tyler Herro, out
- Caleb Martin, out
- Kyle Lowry, out
- Nikola Jovic, out
- Dewayne Dedmon, out
- Duncan Robinson, out
- Omer Yurtseven, out
Bucks
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
- TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
- Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710
Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST
Starting Lineups
|Bucks
|Position
|Heat
|Bucks
|Position
|Heat
|Jrue Holiday
|PG
|Gabe Vincent
|MarJon Beauchamp
|SG
|Max Strus
|Pat Connaughton
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Bobby Portis
|PF
|Haywood Highsmith
|Brook Lopez
|C
|Bam Adebayo
