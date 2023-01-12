 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA GAMETHREAD: Milwaukee Bucks (27-14) @ Miami HEAT (22-20)

Miami face a tough task ahead with a matchup against their playoff rival.

By Surya Fernandez
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (22-20) host the Milwaukee Bucks (27-14) at the Arena.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

Heat

  • Udonis Haslem, questionable
  • Tyler Herro, out
  • Caleb Martin, out
  • Kyle Lowry, out
  • Nikola Jovic, out
  • Dewayne Dedmon, out
  • Duncan Robinson, out
  • Omer Yurtseven, out

Bucks

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

  • TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
  • Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST

Starting Lineups

Bucks Position Heat
Bucks Position Heat
Jrue Holiday PG Gabe Vincent
MarJon Beauchamp SG Max Strus
Pat Connaughton SF Jimmy Butler
Bobby Portis PF Haywood Highsmith
Brook Lopez C Bam Adebayo

